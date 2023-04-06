"Bangalore will win this match" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for RCB-KKR IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has predicted a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win in their IPL 2023 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. While RCB head into the clash after an emphatic eight-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR lost their first game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven runs via the DLS method.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that RCB will register their second consecutive win, saying:

"Bangalore will win this match, which means two out of two for Bangalore and it means two out of two losses for Kolkata. Is that going to happen? I don't know, we shall find out, but I feel that will happen."

Chopra expects Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel to strike a few blows with the ball for RCB, elaborating:

"My second prediction is that Siraj and Harshal will together pick up three or more wickets. You can add the name of any other fast bowler you want, it will become a total of five wickets. I feel fast bowlers will be more successful than spinners here."

Siraj and Harshal picked up a wicket apiece in RCB's win against MI. While the former was quite economical, conceding just 21 runs in his four overs, the latter gave away 43 runs in his four-over spell.

"More than 90 runs will be scored in the powerplay overs" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored 53 runs in the powerplay against the Mumbai Indians. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the batters will dominate the powerplay overs, predicting:

"More than 90 runs will be scored in the powerplay overs. In the first six overs apiece for both sides, even 105 runs might be scored. There will be decent hitting in the initial overs. There will be a little help from the pitch for the fast bowlers but the ball will come very nicely onto the bat."

The former KKR player feels Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell will strike a few lusty blows with the bat, stating:

"Russell and Maxwell will together hit five or more sixes. Both like hitting sixes and this ground is extremely favorable for hitting sixes."

Russell hit two sixes during his 19-ball 35 in KKR's loss to PBKS. Maxwell also sent the ball over the rope twice off just three balls he faced against MI.

