"Bangalore are not yet out" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are not yet eliminated from IPL 2024 heading into their clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will face off in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. With two points from eight games, RCB are placed last on the points table and will need to win all their remaining games to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that RCB are still in the reckoning for a playoff berth and will be looking for a win.

"Bangalore are not yet out. Of course, it's extremely difficult. They are at the bottom of the table. In fact, this has become the joint-worst season in their history, that you have played so many chances and have only two points. However, there are two ways of playing," he said (7:00).

"One is to accept defeat. This team will not accept defeat. They know how to fight and have a very loyal fan base. At times you play for the respect of your fans, that they gave you love and you will give them respect. In any case, you play to win and you give your best. You will definitely expect that from this team," the former India opener added.

RCB suffered a 25-run defeat in the reverse fixture between the two sides in Bengaluru on April 15. Although they allowed SRH to post an IPL record 287/3, they put up a fight by reaching 262/7 in the run chase.

"Virat Kohli will be my first player in focus" - Aakash Chopra on RCB players to watch out for

Virat Kohli is the top run-getter in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Virat Kohli as the first Royal Challengers Bengaluru player to watch out for in Thursday's game.

"The most prominent player for that (playing to win) is Virat Kohli. He scored a century the last time he played against this team at this ground. Virat Kohli will be my first player in focus. He got out to a very controversial decision in the last match. One thing I have learned is that you need to respect the laws," he reasoned (7:40).

The renowned commentator chose Will Jacks as the second RCB player in focus against SRH.

"The second player to watch out for, I am going with Will Jacks. I feel he should be given a little more bowling. His last match form told that he is a mighty player. He was unfortunate to get run out at the non-striker's end against them (SRH) in the last match. The expectation is that he will bat well here, as he did against KKR," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra expects Lockie Ferguson to shine for RCB in the bowling department.

"I am slightly scared to pick any bowler against Hyderabad. However, if Bangalore have to do well, some bowler will have to do well. I am going with Lockie Ferguson. He got hit a lot in the first over last time but then he made a comeback against KKR. So I am expecting him to play here and do well," he observed.

Ferguson has picked up three wickets in two games in IPL 2024 but has conceded an average of 12.37 runs per over. He registered figures of 2/52 in four overs in the reverse fixture against SRH, dismissing Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, two of the Hyderabad-based franchise's most destructive batters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback