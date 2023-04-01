Bangladesh stars Shakib al Hasan and Litton Das to join Kolkata Knight Riders' camp after Ireland Test

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will return for the one-off Test against Ireland as the board announced a 14-man squad. The likes of Litton Das and Shakib al Hasan have also been included. This means they will join the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2023 after the red-ball game.

There was speculation that the BCB could allow the players to feature in the IPL this week but the squad announcement confirms otherwise.

However, left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman has already landed in India to ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals, who begin their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday (April 1).

Meanwhile, Tamim hasn't played a Test since June of 2022 and missed the home series against India due to injury. The squad also marks the return of Shadman Islam, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain. Zakir Hasan, who scored an impressive hundred against India, misses out due to a thumb injury.

Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz:

"Zakir fractured his finger and that is the reason we could not include him in the squad and it is quite disappointing considering the fact he played well against India. The return of Tamim will surely bolster our strength while we have also included Shadman considering his recent form."

Left-handed opener Shadman Islam last played for the national team against South Africa in April of 2022. Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed also could not find a place in the squad.

Bangladesh have already won the T20 and ODI series against the Irishmen. The Shere-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the Test. It will also be the first-ever red-ball game between the two sides.

Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Ireland

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

