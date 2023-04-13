"Bas babaji aur anxiety mat do"- Top 10 funny memes as RR edge out CSK in a last-ball thriller

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs in the 17th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Courtesy of the win, RR reclaimed the top position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, RR managed to reach a decent total of 175/8 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler continued his great form by notching up yet another half-century. Devdutt Padikkal (38), Shimron Hetmyer (30*), and Ravichandran Ashwin (30) chipped in with useful contributions. Ravindra Jadeja (2/20) was the pick of the CSK bowlers.

In reply, CSK got off to a poor start as Rututaj Gaikwad (8) endured a failure and departed in the third over. Devon Conway (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (31) then put on a 68-run partnership for the second wicket to get their innings back on track.

Playing at his home ground, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25) spun a web around the batters. He scalped two crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to derail the chase. CSK's middle order crumbled under pressure after that as they soon found themselves in deep trouble.

MS Dhoni (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) fought valiantly till the final ball, but CSK eventually lost the match narrowly by three runs. RR captain Sanju Samson reflected on the win in the post-match presentation, saying:

"Credit to the boys for defending that type of total. Almost every bowler contributed very well. Everyone wanted to win here. I never had happy memories at Chepauk and we've never won here. Ball was stopping a bit and we wanted Zampa to come in as our impact player."

He added:

"If we got through to the powerplay and we had some good spinners. In the end also, I wanted to stretch the game. I wanted to finish the game early but it went to the last ball. It is never over until that guy is there in the middle (smiles). A lot of calls have been taken inside the ground. A lot of thought does go into it. Nothing works against him (MS Dhoni)."

CSK will next travel to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 17.

