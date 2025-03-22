There were a few questions asked and some eyebrows were raised as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine was adjudged not out despite hitting the wickets with his bat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A video of the same is doing the rounds on the internet.

On the fourth ball of the eighth over bowled by Rasikh Dar, Narine looked to have a go at the ball but was deceived by the change of pace on it and missed it completely. That bat came down and the toe end flicked a bail off. In ideal circumstances, it would have been adjudged out, but Narine was allowed to continue with expressions from the RCB players showing they were shocked.

Take a look at the video of the same below:

As per the rules of the game, the batter shall not be adjudged out in case the bat hits the stumps after the ball has been dead. In this case, the action of the bat hitting the stumps happened after the ball had firmly settled in Jitesh Sharma's keeping mitts. Thus, Sunil Narine was allowed to continue with his innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders lose wickets in heaps to post a total short of 180 on the board vs RCB

Krunal Pandya played a key role with the ball in hand, picking up three wickets during his spell - Source: Getty

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were off to a fine start, dismissing Quinton de Kock (4 off 5) early. Post the wicket, Sunil Narine (44 off 25) and Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 30) then put together 103 runs for the second wicket.

However, both set batters were dismissed in back-to-back overs. RCB managed to pounce on that situation, allowing KKR to only score 67 runs in the last 10 overs. KKR slumped from 107/2 at the halfway mark to 174/8 in their 20 overs.

