"Benjamin Button of cricket" - Stephen Fleming's interesting comparison about MS Dhoni ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has referred to MS Dhoni as the 'Benjamin Button of cricket' as they gear up to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday, March 23. The former New Zealand captain believes the iconic player still harbors the ability to easily win matches.

The concept of Benjamin Button comes from the Hollywood movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' starring Brad Pitt, who is born as an elderly man and ages backward. At 43, Dhoni is the oldest player in IPL 2025 and has struggled with fitness issues of late. However, he is set to play the full season.

Speaking in a video shared by the franchise's handle on social media, Fleming said Dhoni looks fitter than he did in IPL 2024 and that the Super Kings have to use him judiciously, given his ability to win games. The 51-year-old said (via CSK's X handle):

"Benjamin Button of cricket! He is getting younger. He is done everything well. He is probably fitter than last year, just given his comeback from a knee surgery. Yeah he is 43, which we have to respect but there's ways in which we can use him which we think is very beneficial to us winning games. There's no doubt he has still got the talent and he's got the drive which are two of the main things." (2:28)

The keeper-batter has etched his legacy in IPL by scripting five title wins for the Super Kings, including back-to-back in 2010 and 2011. With 264 appearances, he is also the most-capped player in the tournament history.

"I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has suggested that Dhoni is merely training and staying in shape to hit as many sixes as possible this season. He said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape. That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day. So, I think obviously he is special - he's done it for so many years."

Gaikwad was appointed as the CSK skipper after Dhoni relinquished captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024.

