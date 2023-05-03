Create

"Best bowler of the season" - MI's Piyush Chawla receives praise from fans following yet another impressive outing in IPL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 03, 2023 21:53 IST
Piyush Chawla has been the top performer with the ball for MI in IPL 2023. (Pic: IPLT20.com)
Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla has proved to be a revelation for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The seasoned bowler emerged as the pick of the bowlers for his side during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

With an impressive economy rate of 7.20. Chawla proved to be the most economical bowler for Mumbai in the contest. He conceded 29 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up two crucial wickets. Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short in the encounter.

Many fans took to social media following his spell, lauding him for yet another impressive outing. Certain Mumbai supporters have also suggested that Chawla is the only saving grace for them, given that the other bowlers have not stepped up so far.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

@TejeshAB @salah_lfc1 @Cricketracker Piyush chawla is the best bowler for mi today
Akela piyush chawla kitna karega #PBKSvMI
Piyush Chawla in IPL 2023:•Matches - 9•Wickets - 15•Average - 17.0•Economy - 7.29•Strike rate - 14.0Most wickets, best average, 2nd best economy, best strike rate by a spinner in this IPL 2023 - The Legend. https://t.co/lGMYNOaVOJ
Piyush Chawla is the best bowler of the season so far. Why people are not noticing that?
This team’s bowling is just Piyush Chawla and Run Machines 😭😭😭
Piyush Chawla has been the best bowler for @mipaltan this year by a long margin. Who would have seen this coming before the season began? #PBKSvMI
Was never Piyush Chawla’s biggest fan but he’s always been a good spinner.Been part of World Cup-winning Indian teams, won IPL titles with KKR.Now single-handedly keeping Mumbai Indians competing when all the other bowlers are leaking runs!#PBKSvMI #IPL2023
Piyush Chawla. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.What a Comeback 🔥#PiyushChawla #MIvsPBKS #PBKSvMI https://t.co/2I3ReYRZ3o
You just can’t rule out anyone in #ipl what a performance from Piyush Chawla in this year ipl🫡 he is still one of the best spinners. In @IPL #MIvsPBKS
I repeat, Piyush Chawla is the GOAT! #PBKSvMI
What a bowler piyush chawla is absolutely legend of the game. Man single handedly carrying mi bowling lineup.#piyushchawla #MIvsPBKS #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma https://t.co/WWVFU5cbTG
High end PC , yeah it's Piyush chawla 🤴👑#IPL2023 #piyush #MIvsPBKS
piyush chawla, you’re the boss.
At some point this season, i want to see Piyush Chawla with the purple cap
This version of Piyush Chawla is something else#TATAIPL2023 #PBKSvMI
Piyush Chawla consistently giving important breakthroughs 🫡👏#CricketTwitter #PBKSvMI
I had seen the excitement on Akash Ambani’s face when we won the bid for Piyush Chawla and it was one of the best decision taken by Management 👏🏻👏🏻💙💙💙💙💙 💙@mipaltan #MI#PBKSvsMI
Piyush Chawla, we are forever indebted to you. Everyone should shower love on his social media man! #mipaltan
Piyush Chawla is the only positive thing that happened for Mumbai Indians this season.

Notably, Chawla was not picked by any teams for the previous season of the league but was a part of the Hindi commentary panel for the edition.

At the last auction, the 34-year-old was roped in by the Mumbai-based side at his base price of ₹50 lakh. The decision has reaped great dividends for the five-time champions, as he is currently the leading wicket-taker for the side in IPL 2023.

The experienced bowler has bagged 15 wickets from nine games at an outstanding economy rate of 7.28. Notably, he is third on the list for the Purple Cap at this juncture, just two wickets away from claiming the top spot.

PBKS register a mammoth 214-run total against MI at Mohali

Rohit Sharma won the toss for Mumbai and decided to bowl first. The side managed to get off to an ideal start, dismissing opening batter Prabhsimran Singh early.

Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short steadied the ship for Punjab with their useful cameos, scoring 30 and 27 runs, respectively. However, it was Liam Livingstone who turned the tables with his explosive knock.

The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 82 from just 42 balls. Livingstone was supported by keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who contributed significantly with his 49*-run innings.

Liam Livingstone is back 🔥📷 : IPL / JioCinema #IPL2023 #Cricket #PBKSvMI https://t.co/mepxzLgxPW

Punjab ultimately finished at 214/3 after 20 overs. For Mumbai, Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets while Arshad Khan bagged a solitary scalp in the contest.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
