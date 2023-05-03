Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla has proved to be a revelation for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The seasoned bowler emerged as the pick of the bowlers for his side during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

With an impressive economy rate of 7.20. Chawla proved to be the most economical bowler for Mumbai in the contest. He conceded 29 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up two crucial wickets. Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short in the encounter.

Many fans took to social media following his spell, lauding him for yet another impressive outing. Certain Mumbai supporters have also suggested that Chawla is the only saving grace for them, given that the other bowlers have not stepped up so far.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Dhruv @dhruvvfam45



#PBKSvMI Akela piyush chawla kitna karega Akela piyush chawla kitna karega #PBKSvMI

vinay sublaniya @SublaniyaVinay Piyush Chawla in IPL 2023:



•Matches - 9

•Wickets - 15

•Average - 17.0

•Economy - 7.29

•Strike rate - 14.0



Most wickets, best average, 2nd best economy, best strike rate by a spinner in this IPL 2023 - The Legend. Piyush Chawla in IPL 2023:•Matches - 9•Wickets - 15•Average - 17.0•Economy - 7.29•Strike rate - 14.0Most wickets, best average, 2nd best economy, best strike rate by a spinner in this IPL 2023 - The Legend. https://t.co/lGMYNOaVOJ

Karan @karannpatelll Piyush Chawla is the best bowler of the season so far. Why people are not noticing that? Piyush Chawla is the best bowler of the season so far. Why people are not noticing that?

DIO @thebasedguy028 This team’s bowling is just Piyush Chawla and Run Machines This team’s bowling is just Piyush Chawla and Run Machines 😭😭😭

Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams Piyush Chawla has been the best bowler for @mipaltan this year by a long margin. Who would have seen this coming before the season began? #PBKSvMI Piyush Chawla has been the best bowler for @mipaltan this year by a long margin. Who would have seen this coming before the season began? #PBKSvMI

Shrikant Shankar @Shrikant_23



Been part of World Cup-winning Indian teams, won IPL titles with KKR.



Now single-handedly keeping Mumbai Indians competing when all the other bowlers are leaking runs!



#PBKSvMI #IPL2023 Was never Piyush Chawla’s biggest fan but he’s always been a good spinner.Been part of World Cup-winning Indian teams, won IPL titles with KKR.Now single-handedly keeping Mumbai Indians competing when all the other bowlers are leaking runs! Was never Piyush Chawla’s biggest fan but he’s always been a good spinner.Been part of World Cup-winning Indian teams, won IPL titles with KKR.Now single-handedly keeping Mumbai Indians competing when all the other bowlers are leaking runs!#PBKSvMI #IPL2023

avinash gejji @AviSGejji #MIvsPBKS You just can’t rule out anyone in #ipl what a performance from Piyush Chawla in this year ipl🫡 he is still one of the best spinners. In @IPL You just can’t rule out anyone in #ipl what a performance from Piyush Chawla in this year ipl🫡 he is still one of the best spinners. In @IPL #MIvsPBKS

SAM @Sam_speaks7

#PBKSvMI I repeat, Piyush Chawla is the GOAT! I repeat, Piyush Chawla is the GOAT! #PBKSvMI

Vedant Tipnis @vedantggmu At some point this season, i want to see Piyush Chawla with the purple cap At some point this season, i want to see Piyush Chawla with the purple cap

D Patel @DPatelG01 🏻 🏻



@mipaltan

#MI

#PBKSvsMI I had seen the excitement on Akash Ambani’s face when we won the bid for Piyush Chawla and it was one of the best decision taken by Management I had seen the excitement on Akash Ambani’s face when we won the bid for Piyush Chawla and it was one of the best decision taken by Management 👏🏻👏🏻💙💙💙💙💙 💙@mipaltan #MI#PBKSvsMI

Wos Wuttler @scoopshot63 Piyush Chawla, we are forever indebted to you. Everyone should shower love on his social media man! #mipaltan Piyush Chawla, we are forever indebted to you. Everyone should shower love on his social media man! #mipaltan

Ajesh @aj_21718 Piyush Chawla is the only positive thing that happened for Mumbai Indians this season. Piyush Chawla is the only positive thing that happened for Mumbai Indians this season.

Notably, Chawla was not picked by any teams for the previous season of the league but was a part of the Hindi commentary panel for the edition.

At the last auction, the 34-year-old was roped in by the Mumbai-based side at his base price of ₹50 lakh. The decision has reaped great dividends for the five-time champions, as he is currently the leading wicket-taker for the side in IPL 2023.

The experienced bowler has bagged 15 wickets from nine games at an outstanding economy rate of 7.28. Notably, he is third on the list for the Purple Cap at this juncture, just two wickets away from claiming the top spot.

PBKS register a mammoth 214-run total against MI at Mohali

Rohit Sharma won the toss for Mumbai and decided to bowl first. The side managed to get off to an ideal start, dismissing opening batter Prabhsimran Singh early.

Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short steadied the ship for Punjab with their useful cameos, scoring 30 and 27 runs, respectively. However, it was Liam Livingstone who turned the tables with his explosive knock.

The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 82 from just 42 balls. Livingstone was supported by keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who contributed significantly with his 49*-run innings.

Punjab ultimately finished at 214/3 after 20 overs. For Mumbai, Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets while Arshad Khan bagged a solitary scalp in the contest.

