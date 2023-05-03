Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla has proved to be a revelation for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).
The seasoned bowler emerged as the pick of the bowlers for his side during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.
With an impressive economy rate of 7.20. Chawla proved to be the most economical bowler for Mumbai in the contest. He conceded 29 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up two crucial wickets. Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short in the encounter.
Many fans took to social media following his spell, lauding him for yet another impressive outing. Certain Mumbai supporters have also suggested that Chawla is the only saving grace for them, given that the other bowlers have not stepped up so far.
Notably, Chawla was not picked by any teams for the previous season of the league but was a part of the Hindi commentary panel for the edition.
At the last auction, the 34-year-old was roped in by the Mumbai-based side at his base price of ₹50 lakh. The decision has reaped great dividends for the five-time champions, as he is currently the leading wicket-taker for the side in IPL 2023.
The experienced bowler has bagged 15 wickets from nine games at an outstanding economy rate of 7.28. Notably, he is third on the list for the Purple Cap at this juncture, just two wickets away from claiming the top spot.
PBKS register a mammoth 214-run total against MI at Mohali
Rohit Sharma won the toss for Mumbai and decided to bowl first. The side managed to get off to an ideal start, dismissing opening batter Prabhsimran Singh early.
Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short steadied the ship for Punjab with their useful cameos, scoring 30 and 27 runs, respectively. However, it was Liam Livingstone who turned the tables with his explosive knock.
The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 82 from just 42 balls. Livingstone was supported by keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who contributed significantly with his 49*-run innings.
Punjab ultimately finished at 214/3 after 20 overs. For Mumbai, Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets while Arshad Khan bagged a solitary scalp in the contest.
