"Best Buddy" - Sanju Samson shares heartwarming picture with his wife Charulatha

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson recently delighted his fans by sharing an adorable picture featuring his wife, Charulatha.

On his Instagram account on Friday, June 16, Samson posted a photograph in which the couple can be seen posing at a picturesque location. The cricket star also dedicated a special caption to his better half, naming her his best buddy.

Here's what Samson captioned the post:

"Best Buddy 🤗☺️ என் மனைவி ❤️."

It is worth mentioning that Sanju Samson met Charulatha when he was studying at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. The two tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanju Samson is expected to make his Team India return with the upcoming West Indies tour

The Indian team will travel to West Indies next month for a multi-format series. The two nations are scheduled to compete in a two-match Test series, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. Sanju Samson is likely to be picked for the ODI and the T20I encounters against West Indies.

The talented keeper last featured in India's playing XI in January during a T20I fixture against Sri Lanka. However, he hurt his knee while fielding during the encounter and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

The 28-year-old could is expected to get another opportunity soon in the Men in Blue side. The Indian selectors are likely to pick the squad for the West Indies tour on June 27.

Samson was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) last month. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) performed decently with the bat, mustering 362 runs across 14 innings, including three half-centuries, at an average of 30.16. The dynamic bater had a strike rate of 153.8.

The Rajasthan-based side failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table with seven wins and as many losses.

Poll : 0 votes