Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Devdutt Padikkal faced the wrath of fans for his sluggish knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 8th match of IPL 2023 in Guwahati on April 5.

After being asked to bat first, the PBKS side managed to get 197/4 on the scorecard in 20 overs. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh (60) starred for them in the batting department.

In response, RR got off to a brisk start but lost three wickets inside the powerplay. They were at 57/3 after 5.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 26 balls) came in to bat at this juncture after the fall of Jos Buttler's wicket.

Sanju Samson continued to play aggressively at the other end while Padikkal struggled to match his batting rhythm. His sedate pace eventually brought the downfall of Samson (42 off 25 balls), who perished trying to up the ante.

Riyan Parag (20) then hit a couple of boundaries and entertained fans at his home ground. He also suffered the same fate as his skipper in the 15th over.

Devdutt Padikkal's painful 26-ball stay at the crease came to an end in the same over as Nathan Ellis put him out of his misery by cleaning him up. RR eventually lost the match by five runs after valiant cameos from Shimron Hetmyer (36) and Dhruv Jurel (32*).

Fans were highly critical of Padikkal's sedate knock in a steep chase. They slammed him brutally through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the most eye-catching reactions:

Lord Paddikal scored might 21 runs off just 26 balls with lightning strike rate of 80 that too on batting pitch.....uffffff #RRvPBKS Cometh the hour, cometh the man!Lord Paddikal scored might 21 runs off just 26 balls with lightning strike rate of 80 that too on batting pitch.....uffffff Cometh the hour, cometh the man!🔥🔥Lord Paddikal scored might 21 runs off just 26 balls with lightning strike rate of 80 that too on batting pitch.....uffffff😍🙈 #RRvPBKS https://t.co/wiYN4y6aCs

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha #RR left too much to do at the end. Most days no 4 has to be a go-getter and Padikkal, a young man with a lot of promise, is struggling at the moment #RR left too much to do at the end. Most days no 4 has to be a go-getter and Padikkal, a young man with a lot of promise, is struggling at the moment

register a 5 run win For his excellent knock under pressure in the chase, Devdutt Padikkal receives the Player of the Match award @PunjabKingsIPL register a 5 run win For his excellent knock under pressure in the chase, Devdutt Padikkal receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏 @PunjabKingsIPL register a 5 run win👌 https://t.co/bAYskame2e

Factos @I_say_factos @mufaddal_vohra Well done Padikkal. 12th man of PBKS and RCB today. @mufaddal_vohra Well done Padikkal. 12th man of PBKS and RCB today. 👏 https://t.co/sMFMfbUAZ9

supremo ` @hyperKohli The best thing RCB did till date is releasing Devdutt Padikkal The best thing RCB did till date is releasing Devdutt Padikkal 😭😭 https://t.co/IScTZ6VtHK

Pratham. @76thHundredWhxn The RCBian inside Devdutt Padikkal is still alive. The RCBian inside Devdutt Padikkal is still alive. https://t.co/2hT6wkfvNK

Dan Weston @SAAdvantage In my view, Rajasthan’s recruitment of Padikkal is the perfect example of signing a player without a clear plan of how to use them.



It’s not fair on a player to be recruited & play a totally different role. He’s a talented player (much better than he’s shown) but needs to open. In my view, Rajasthan’s recruitment of Padikkal is the perfect example of signing a player without a clear plan of how to use them.It’s not fair on a player to be recruited & play a totally different role. He’s a talented player (much better than he’s shown) but needs to open.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire When will RR stop terrorizing us with Padikkal in the middle order? Guy is a proper opener and they're ruining him and themselves with this. When will RR stop terrorizing us with Padikkal in the middle order? Guy is a proper opener and they're ruining him and themselves with this.

SMM @Shhy10 Padikkal innings actually made people forget that he wasted a review for a wide that brushed his thighs Padikkal innings actually made people forget that he wasted a review for a wide that brushed his thighs 😂

Fahir Maithutty @fahir_me Rajasthan Royals batting above and below Devdutt Padikkal. Rajasthan Royals batting above and below Devdutt Padikkal. https://t.co/fH8ZP22vQc

ẞ @PackedBishh Crazy how Padikkal never fails to perform against RR Crazy how Padikkal never fails to perform against RR https://t.co/J8sq8CZzql

MahiEra @themahiera They compared this Devdutt Padikkal to Ruturaj Gaikwad🤣🤣🤣🤣 They compared this Devdutt Padikkal to Ruturaj Gaikwad🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bjv7RKIiVR

sudhanshu’ @whoshud Devdutt Padikkal trying to increase his SR Devdutt Padikkal trying to increase his SR https://t.co/ZPbuTLrdIZ

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu Padikkal suffering in Rajasthan Royals middle order: Padikkal suffering in Rajasthan Royals middle order: https://t.co/RveoDunr8X

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Padikkal isn't exactly going through a great time in his career, and RR are making it harder for him by batting him out of positions. Today was an excellent chance to open with him. Padikkal isn't exactly going through a great time in his career, and RR are making it harder for him by batting him out of positions. Today was an excellent chance to open with him.

Karthik Raj @kartcric Fans wondered how Jaiswal and Padikkal could fit together. Fans were right🤷 Fans wondered how Jaiswal and Padikkal could fit together. Fans were right🤷

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Devdutt Padikkal is nowhere near the player we thought he would be two seasons ago. Just reflects on the unpredictability and unreliability of the format and league cricket.



Hopefully he turns the corner soon. Devdutt Padikkal is nowhere near the player we thought he would be two seasons ago. Just reflects on the unpredictability and unreliability of the format and league cricket. Hopefully he turns the corner soon.

MahiEra @themahiera Generational Talent Devdutt Padikkal

Even our Shivam Dube is better than him forget comparison to Ruturaj Generational Talent Devdutt PadikkalEven our Shivam Dube is better than him forget comparison to Ruturaj https://t.co/jN971mh0j2

#PunjabKings #RRVSPBKS #padikkal Padikkal going to the punjab dressing room after the game Padikkal going to the punjab dressing room after the game#PunjabKings #RRVSPBKS #padikkal https://t.co/Eb0q8RZHHW

sourav @Purplepatch22 Devdutt Padikkal batting highlights vs PBKS today: Devdutt Padikkal batting highlights vs PBKS today: https://t.co/XdM2ZZgpMx

Sai Teja @csaitheja Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan in this IPL. Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan in this IPL. https://t.co/Y8zZoqCkZV

Camlin @CAMLlN Sending Padikkal in the 13th over with Run rate over 10 Sending Padikkal in the 13th over with Run rate over 10 https://t.co/Zx3TgrlinF

"We wanted a left-hander in the middle order instead of Devdutt Padikkal opening" - Sanju Samson after the loss against PBKS

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson shed light on why they promoted Ashwin up the order in the opening slot ahead of Devdutt Padikkal.

It was a forced move, as Jos Buttler suffered a minor injury while taking a catch in the final over of the first innings. Due to the same, Buttler could not take the field and open the innings in the chase.

On the matter, Samson said:

"It was a really good track to bat on, especially in the powerplay. They had a really good powerplay, and that gave them momentum. It is a high-scoring venue here but we did reasonably well to pull them back. [On Ashwin opening] Jos was having a stitch on his finger.

"We knew they had a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner in the middle, so we wanted a left-hander in the middle order instead of Devdutt Padikkal opening."

Samson added:

"Jurel has been with us in the last two seasons. Lots of work has gone behind him. These guys put in lots of work, 5-6 weeks of camp, coming over to the academy and practicing for thousands of balls. (Venue) Was expecting dew to come in the second half but it was there throughout. Normally, we should have high scoring games here and we'll be prepared for the same."

Rajasthan Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on April 8, Saturday, in Guwahati.

