“Better late than never” – Rajasthan Royals trolls Ravichandran Ashwin for over 2-year-old comment on Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals trolled Ravichandran Ashwin for his more than two-year-old comment made on Cheteshwar Pujara.

For the uninitiated, the ace spinner had promised to shave half of his mustache if Pujara had hone over the top against any spinner during the four-Test Test series against England in 2021.

Two years later, Pujara not only went over the top of off-spinner Nathan Lyon but also hit him for a six during the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. The 35-year-old won an award for hitting the longest six of the game.

Reacting to the development, RR wrote:

“Better late than never, right @ashwinravi99?” alongside a face with tears of joy emoji.”

For the uninitiated, Pujara has hit 16 sixes in 101 Tests, less than Ashwin, who has hit 20 maximums in 91 games. Speaking to Vikram Rathour on his YouTube channel, here’s what the 36-year-old had said about Pujara:

"If he goes over the top against Moeen Ali or any other spinner stepping down the wicket in this English series that we gonna play, I will take half my mustache out and come to play the game. This is an open challenge," Ashwin said jokingly.

It’s worth mentioning that Pujara emerged as the highest run-scorer in the second innings for India, scoring 59, but India were bundled out for 163. The hosts ended up with a paltry lead of 75, which Australia chased down in just 18.5 overs to win the third Test by nine wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Anil Kumble’s record

Ravichandran Ashwin is now on the verge of breaking former India captain Anil Kumble’s record of most wickets by an Indian (111) in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The off-spinner has bagged 18 wickets in three Tests against the Aussies in this series. He will next be in action in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, which starts on Thursday (March 9).

Meanwhile, Team India lead the ongoing four-Test series 2-1. A victory in the fourth Test will book Rohit Sharma and Co.'s place in the WTC final in the UK later this year.

