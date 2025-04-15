Bhuvneshwar Kumar names former India captain as the Lionel Messi of cricket [Watch]

Veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has called former Indian captain MS Dhoni the "Lionel Messi of cricket." He made this statement during his appearance on Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, which was released on Monday, April 14.
During the conversation, the 35-year-old was asked about his favorite football player, to which he responded:
“Lionel Messi. Genius—out of this world. There are many talented and skillful players, but Messi is different. I can’t even explain why. I don’t follow football technically, but when you watch Messi play, it’s just… different. The calmness, the pressure handling, the talent—it feels almost perfect. You feel a connection just watching him.”
The YouTuber then inquired which cricketer—past, present, or future—Bhuvneshwar would consider the "Messi" of cricket. The Indian pacer replied:
“MS Dhoni. I’ve spent time with him and I always enjoy being with him. Everyone who’s spent time with him knows how calm and unique he is. Messi, I’ve only seen on TV, but he gives off the same vibe. In cricket, Dhoni is that different-level person.”
Fans can watch the video here, starting at 20:56:
MS Dhoni was last seen in action on April 14, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of the 2025 IPL.
Chasing a target of 167, Dhoni played a match-winning knock of 26* off 11 balls, leading the Super Kings to a five-wicket victory with three balls to spare. He was also named Player of the Match for his knock and won the Super Striker of the Match award.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals the best and worst FIFA players in the Indian team
During the same conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked whether the Indian team indulges in gaming. The veteran pacer responded:
“All the time! Someone always brings a console, and they hook it up in the team room or someone’s hotel room. It’s always been a thing. FIFA is the go-to game. We mostly play 2v2, because a lot of people want to play. So it’s like whoever loses steps out. After teaming up, you play properly. I play decently."
“Jaydev Unadkat is really good. He plays those proper online World Cup-type matches. I’ve heard he’s at that level. Not really anyone specific. Cheteshwar Pujara—he's not the worst, just super competitive,” he continued.
Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar will next be in action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash on Friday, April 18, in Bengaluru.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS