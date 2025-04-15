Bhuvneshwar Kumar names former India captain as the Lionel Messi of cricket [Watch]

Veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has called former Indian captain MS Dhoni the "Lionel Messi of cricket." He made this statement during his appearance on Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, which was released on Monday, April 14.

Ad

During the conversation, the 35-year-old was asked about his favorite football player, to which he responded:

“Lionel Messi. Genius—out of this world. There are many talented and skillful players, but Messi is different. I can’t even explain why. I don’t follow football technically, but when you watch Messi play, it’s just… different. The calmness, the pressure handling, the talent—it feels almost perfect. You feel a connection just watching him.”

Ad

Trending

The YouTuber then inquired which cricketer—past, present, or future—Bhuvneshwar would consider the "Messi" of cricket. The Indian pacer replied:

“MS Dhoni. I’ve spent time with him and I always enjoy being with him. Everyone who’s spent time with him knows how calm and unique he is. Messi, I’ve only seen on TV, but he gives off the same vibe. In cricket, Dhoni is that different-level person.”

Ad

Fans can watch the video here, starting at 20:56:

Ad

MS Dhoni was last seen in action on April 14, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of the 2025 IPL.

Chasing a target of 167, Dhoni played a match-winning knock of 26* off 11 balls, leading the Super Kings to a five-wicket victory with three balls to spare. He was also named Player of the Match for his knock and won the Super Striker of the Match award.

Ad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals the best and worst FIFA players in the Indian team

During the same conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked whether the Indian team indulges in gaming. The veteran pacer responded:

“All the time! Someone always brings a console, and they hook it up in the team room or someone’s hotel room. It’s always been a thing. FIFA is the go-to game. We mostly play 2v2, because a lot of people want to play. So it’s like whoever loses steps out. After teaming up, you play properly. I play decently."

Ad

“Jaydev Unadkat is really good. He plays those proper online World Cup-type matches. I’ve heard he’s at that level. Not really anyone specific. Cheteshwar Pujara—he's not the worst, just super competitive,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar will next be in action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash on Friday, April 18, in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More