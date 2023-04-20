"Bring in Jason Roy or Litton Das" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change KKR should make for IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz with either Jason Roy or Litton Das in their starting XI for their IPL 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Nitish Rana and Co. will lock horns with David Warner's side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening game on Thursday, April 20. The visiting team, who are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2023 points table, could climb to third spot if they beat the Capitals.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Gurbaz should make way for either Roy or Das at the top of the order for the Kolkata Knight Riders, reasoning:

"The batting is looking sorted. I am now saying bye-bye to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Bring in Jason Roy or Litton Das. Jagadeesan can keep for you in any case. So you can keep either of them as an opener."

The former Indian opener pointed out that KKR have a formidable batting lineup, elaborating:

"Venkatesh Iyer is batting like a dream, so that dream may continue. Nitish Rana is looking good. One match went bad - the last one, but he plays well and this is his home ground as well. He plays first-class cricket from here only. Then you have Rinku Singh and Andre Russell - the batting is looking good."

Venkatesh Iyer, with 234 runs, is KKR's highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 thus far. Rinku Singh (174) and Nitish Rana (150) have also performed consistently with the bat for the two-time champions.

"You should continue to stick with Lockie" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's bowling

Lockie Ferguson has an economy rate of 12.52 in IPL 2023 thus far. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Kolkata Knight Riders to persist with Lockie Ferguson and their three-pronged spin attack, saying:

"The bowling is also looking okay with the three spinners, provided there isn't too much dew in Delhi. There is not much need for changes in bowling. I would say you should continue to stick with Lockie and play all three spinners."

The renowned commentator concluded by picking KKR as the overwhelming favorites, especially if they get to chase a target, stating:

"Kolkata will be heavy favorites if they get to bowl first after winning the toss. So will Delhi lose a sixth consecutive match - chances are there because Kolkata have the better team. May the best team win."

Two of KKR's three defeats in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League have come while chasing. While they lost to the Punjab Kings by seven runs via the DLS method in their tournament opener, they suffered a 23-run defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad while chasing a mammoth 229-run target.

Poll : Who will win the KKR-DC clash? Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals 0 votes