"Bro came, Bro saw, Bro destroyed" - Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's rampage during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 contest

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav returned to his best with a quickfire fifty in the win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav made his return from injury with a duck in the contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, on Thursday, he made the most of the optimum batting conditions and the poor bowling by the visitors.

The right-handed batter came into bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had already laid out a solid platform with their 101-run opening partnership. With wickets in hand, MI made a push to bolster their net run-rate and it was Suryakumar Yadav who led the charge.

His knock included five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 273.68. He reached his fifty off just 17 balls, marking the second-fastest fifty of the season, ranking only behind Abhishek Sharma.

He looked all set to finish off the contest for MI, but his innings came to an abrupt end in the 14th over as he found deep point off Vijaykumar Vyshak's full toss. However, he had unleashed all the carnage in the space of just 19 balls to help MI chase down the total in just 15.3 overs.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing prime Suryakumar Yadav on full show. They sense big things in store for MI as well as Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Bro came , Bro saw , Bro destroyed," one user wrote

"The greatest T20 batter India has ever produced," another user remarked

"Surya always owns RCB," another account posted

"It's always good to be back at Wankhede" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been used as an impact sub by the Mumbai Indians, as he has only recently attained full fitness. He had twisted his ankle during the tour of South Africa and underwent a procedure for Hernia as well during his recovery.

He was denied a fitness clearance by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the start of the season, which forced him to miss the first three matches of MI's campaign.

"It's always good to be back at Wankhede, when the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left.

"When you are chasing 200, it is important to know the dew factor and take your chances, both Rohit and Ishan did the job for us at the 10th over mark and we only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing," Suryakumar Yadav said during the post-match presentation

MI are next scheduled to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their third successive home game on Sunday, April 14.