"Bro Rohit Sharma that's how you score a century while chasing"- Top 10 funny memes as RR edges past KKR in an epic cliffhanger in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in the 31st IPL 2024 match on Tuesday, April 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. RR solidified their first position in the points table with the win, while KKR remained just below in the second spot.

After being asked to bat first, KKR scored a mammoth total of 223/6 in 20 overs. Opener Sunil Narine (109) starred for the hosts in the batting department as he notched up his maiden IPL century. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and Rinku Singh (20*) chipped in with vital cameos.

RR opener Jos Buttler (107*) then returned the favor with a phenomenal century to help his side reach the target on the final ball. He didn't get much support from others as the Royals lost wickets at regular intervals during the chase.

Things looked dire for the visiting team after being reduced to 121/6 in 12.2 overs. However, Buttler played with a steely resolve and hit his seventh IPL century with a calculated assault, propelling his side to their sixth win of the season.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between RR and KKR on Tuesday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Just have to take it on the chin and move on"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer on loss against RR in IPL 2024 contest

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the loss against RR and said:

"Emotions were a roller coaster. Certainly didn't think that this would be the situation we would get into. It's a funny game at the end of the day, he (Buttler) was striking so well and was batting on 60 at that point of time.

"Hard to explain what happened at that moment. Just have to take it on the chin and move on. At this point of time you see to it that you bowl your best deliveries and you have to nail all of them."

Iyer continued:

"A little miss here or there and you are sent out of the ground. It'll be a learning for them and I'm glad it happened today itself and not in the latter half of the tournament. It's important we learn from our mistakes and bounce back strong. We are extremely proud of how we delivered today. It was just a matter of two or three overs and they basically stood up to the moment."

GT will square off against DC in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

