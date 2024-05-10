"Calculator days for RCB are back" - Fans react to Faf du Plessis and co's 60-run win over PBKS in IPL 2024 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recorded their fourth straight win to remain alive in the race for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side secured a comfortable 60-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 9.

RCB posted a mammoth score of 241-7 after being put into bat first by PBKS skipper Sam Curran. Virat Kohli led from the front with a brilliant 92 and was aided by quickfire innings from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green towards the end. This marked the highest score at the venue when it came to the shortest format.

PBKS made a bright start to the run chase courtesy of Jonny Bairstow and Rille Rossouw. But the steep required rate showed its impact as they began to lose wickets at regular intervals, and could only muster 181 runs before being all out. The defeat officially eliminates PBKS from the playoff race.

Fans reacted to RCB still somehow being in contention after losing seven of their first eight matches this season. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This RCB with nothing to lose mindset is more dangerous than CSK MI and SRH combined," one fan remarked

"973 would've actually been within reach if RCB had qualified," one tweet read

"4 consecutive wins feels so weird as an rcb fan, hardly been there," another tweet read

"The boys have shown character to turn it around" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

RCB's winning streak began with a win over their Southern rivals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Following that, they completed the double over the Gujarat Titans (GT) and now completed the double over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They had already won the reverse fixture in Bengaluru earlier this season.

" Yeah it was a really good game. Scoring 240 after losing the toss. The method and the aggression is really good to see. We have had some conversations as we felt we were making the same mistakes over and over again. The aggression with the bat was something we wanted to change. You can't just play normal T20 cricket these days," Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation.

"We spoke about how to get more wickets in the powerplay. We challenged a few members. We went to different resources which have worked pretty well. I think you understand that you need some form. The way we started, we have a few guys were looking for runs. You need guys with character to turn it around," Du Plessis added.

RCB are scheduled to play their next game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 12 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback