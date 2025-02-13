"Came as a replacement and will lead us" - Fans erupt as Rajat Patidar appointed RCB captain ahead of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced the appointment of Rajat Patidar as their new captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The 31-year-old played a key role in RCB's journey to the playoffs last season. He scored 395 runs at an average of 30.38 and a strike-rate of 177.13 with five half-centuries.

After being a part of the team in the 2021 season, Rajat Patidar came in as a replacement player in 2022 as he was initially unsold at the auction. However, he has impressed since then and has gone on to become a vital member of the side.

As the franchise announced his appointment as captain, fans have erupted in joy, expressing their excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

"He came as a replacement and will lead us in IPL. All the best Rajat Patidar, it was an honor to have you as a batsman but now I'm even more excited for you as a skipper. Full support ❤️," a fan wrote, highlighting Patidar's journey from a replacement player to the captain of the side.

Another user wrote that the appointment of Patidar as captain marks a new era for the franchise.

"THE NEW ERA OF RCB IN IPL 2025 - IST RAJAT PATIDAR TIME ...!!," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, another user wrote that Patidar is living his dream as he will now be leading his idol, Virat Kohli.

"Rajat Patidar is living his dream life, imagine captaining your idol 🥺, happy for u my G, Hope we will give our best performance under your captaincy all the best, RCB ❤️," the user wrote.

"Rajat Patidar came in as an understudy and rewrote his destiny as RCB’s captain.❤️🥺," another tweet read.

Patidar is not new to captaincy. In India's premier domestic T20 tournament last year, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he led his state side Madhya Pradesh to the final. A user, while congratulating him, highlighted that him leading Madhya Pradesh shows his potential.

"Congratulations to Rajat Patidar on being appointed as the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2025! His leadership in guiding Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year showcases his potential," the user wrote.

Another fan urged fellow fans to get behind Patidar and wished him success for the upcoming IPL season.

"What an exciting moment for RCB and all the fans! Congratulations to Rajat Patidar on being named the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore! Wishing you all the success, Rajat! Let’s rally behind our captain and make this season unforgettable! Ee Sala Cup Namde!," the fan tweeted.

Virat Kohli extends support to Rajat Patidar as new RCB captain

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Rajat Patidar and extended his support after the franchise announced the 31-year-old as the new captain ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

“Firstly, I want to congratulate you and wish you all the best. You have really made a place in the hearts of all the RCB fans throughout the years. This is very well deserved. Myself and the other team members will be there always to support you,” he said (via Sportstar).

RCB made it to the playoffs in the 2024 season. However, they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator and crashed out of the tournament. In the hunt for their maiden IPL title, the team, under Rajat Patidar, will hope to turn around their fortunes and go on to clinch the trophy this time around.

