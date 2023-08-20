Former Indian wicket-keeper and selector Kiran More praised opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for his batting and captaincy qualities post the first T20I against Ireland.

Gaikwad scored a 19* off 16 deliveries in India's run-chase as they won by eight wickets through the D/L method to take a 1-0 series lead. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener is vice-captain of the side led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah for the Ireland T20Is.

The 26-year-old, part of the Indian Test squad on the tour of the West Indies, will captain the second-string Indian side in the upcoming Asian games, starting September 23.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, More expressed confidence in Gaikwad as an all-format batter and future captain of Team India.

"I'm waiting for his (Gaikwad) Test debut. Both (Gaikwad and Jaiswal) are outstanding players. Ruturaj can play all formats, his basics are so correct. He can be the future captain of India as well, he has got a great temperament. He's playing under MS Dhoni, so he must have learnt things about handling the team and handling the situations. He's a quality player, and I'm waiting for him to make his Test debut," said More.

Gaikwad is the captain of Maharashtra in T20 and List-A cricket, leading them to the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy a year ago. He also played an integral role in CSK winning the IPL title in 2021 and 2023, scoring 635 and 590 runs, respectively.

"There are several cricketers waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad to fail" - Saba Karim

Gaikwad and Jaiswal could be the next long-term opening partnership for Team India.

Meanwhile, another former Indian wicket-keeper and selector, Saba Karim, felt the going would only get tougher for Ruturaj Gaikwad to remain in the Indian team amidst all the competition.

Although still to debut in Test cricket, the elegant opener has played ten T20Is and two ODIs for India, with just the lone half-century.

"Yashasvi scored a hundred on Test debut, then smashed a half-century during the T20I series against West Indies as well. Things are not easy for him, because there are several cricketers waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad to fail so they can get a look-in. This is when your character has to come out, can you take that pressure? That is why this is a phase where he has to rely on his ability and try to put a big score," said Karim.

Yet, Gaikwad boasts an impressive domestic record, averaging 42.19 in first-class cricket and over 60 in List-A games.

However, his running mate Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken to international cricket like a storm, scoring 266 runs at an average of 88.66 in his debut Test series against the West Indies. The southpaw also scored a breathtaking 84* in the fourth T20I against the same opponent and is averaging 38 at a 142.50 strike rate in four games.

The duo of Gaikwad and Jaiswal will be in action for India in the second T20I against Ireland on Sunday, August 20.