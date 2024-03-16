"Can you get better options than Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' strengths heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spin-bowling duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin is one of their strengths heading into IPL 2024.

With 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 in 14 games, Chahal was RR's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Ashwin, who accounted for 14 dismissals at an economy rate of 7.51 in 13 innings, was the Jaipur-based franchise's second-most successful bowler last season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Rajasthan Royals' strengths ahead of IPL 2024. As for their spin-bowling combination, he said (7:30):

"Spin bowling - can you get better options than Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin? If they wish, they have the option of Adam Zampa as well. However, they will have to drop an overseas player in that case."

Zampa played only six matches for RR last year, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.54. The inaugural IPL champions will have to leave out an overseas batter or seamer to accommodate the Australian leg-spinner in the playing XI.

"Their Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are absolutely gun" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' batting might

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler will likely open the batting for the Rajasthan Royals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the batting front, Aakash Chopra noted that the Rajasthan Royals have a formidable top three.

"Their Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are absolutely gun. The form Yashasvi Jaiswal is in, I don't think he will stop. He will hit wholeheartedly. Jos Buttler had a lean last year. I am thinking he will not have two successive lean years," he observed (6:40).

The former India opener added that the Royals also have a decent middle order.

"Sanju Samson must also be itching as this IPL is very important for him to be selected for the T20 World Cup. So these are the top three and then see Dhruv Jurel's form. In the form of Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag, I feel their middle order is decent," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra concluded by opining that Sanju Samson and company are an excellent batting combination.

"They are actually looking like a very decent batting unit. So you can say their entire batting is an excellent combination, very explosive openers and finishers in Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer," he stated.

With 625 runs in 14 innings at an outstanding strike rate of 163.61, Yashasvi Jaiswal was RR's highest run-getter in IPL 2023. Jos Buttler (392), Samson (362), and Shimron Hetmyer (300) were the other batters to reach the 300-run mark last season.

