"Can be a horse of long race for MI" - Irfan Pathan believes Cameron Green has justified his price tag in IPL 2023

Irfan Pathan feels that Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Cameron Green has been able to justify his hefty price tag in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The former cricketer opined that Green could become an integral part of the Mumbai-based team down the line, backing him to fill the shoes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Speaking about Green's performances for Mumbai, here's what Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports' Cricket Live:

"Cameron Green has so far justified his price tag. Green can be a horse of long race for MI. After the departure of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, MI need an all-rounder and Green seems to be filling the void."

Notably, the Mumbai franchise shelled out a whopping ₹17.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction to acquire Green's services. The 23-year-old has done a fine job so far, mustering 199 runs from seven games, including two half-centuries.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS #CricketTwitter Cameron Green created a strong base for MI in their run-chase📸: IPL/JioCinema Cameron Green created a strong base for MI in their run-chase 🙌🏻 📸: IPL/JioCinema#IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS #CricketTwitter https://t.co/jzMZj8uM8G

He has also chipped in with contributions with the ball, picking up five wickets. The talented youngster's form will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to accumulate crucial points in the second half of the tournament.

"He is a pocket-size dynamite" - Paul Collingwood on Sam Curran's IPL 2023 stint

During the aforementioned show, former England captain Paul Collingwood reserved high praise for Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sam Curran, labeling him a pocket-sized dynamite.

He noted how Curran is capable of making a significant impact with both bat and ball, saying:

"Sam Curran is a true all-rounder. He can bat and ball with equal dexterity. He is a pocket-size dynamite."

It is worth mentioning that Curran became the most expensive player in the league's history after being signed by PBKS for ₹18.50 crore at the mini-auction.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl #CricketTwitter #pbks SAM CURRAN BECOMES THE COSTLIEST PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF THE IPL AUCTIONS 🤩🤩🤩 SAM CURRAN BECOMES THE COSTLIEST PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF THE IPL AUCTIONS 🤩🤩🤩#ipl #CricketTwitter #pbks https://t.co/O5jnQpvhmN

He has scored 142 runs from seven outings with the ball, while also picking up five wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.86 in the tournament. Furthermore, he has also captained Punjab in a few matches during this IPL in regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan's absence.

Poll : 0 votes