"Can I get the money"- Chris Gayle hilariously reacts to Nicholas Pooran earning a ₹16 crore contract at IPL 2023 auction

Nicholas Pooran secured a massive contract worth ₹16 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2023 auction. Many congratulated him on his new deal but his former West Indies teammate Chris Gayle had a rather hilarious reaction.

Speaking on a studio show for Jio Cinema during the IPL 2023 auction, Gayle jokingly asked Pooran to repay the money which he had borrowed from The Universe Boss. Here's what Gayle said:

"Nicky P, can I get the money I lent to you back please?"

Pooran earned big at the last two IPL auctions. At the previous mega auction, SunRisers Hyderabad shelled out ₹10.75 crore for his services. He had a decent season with SRH but the Orange Army did not retain him for the 2023 IPL season.

The Caribbean wicket-keeper batter entered the IPL 2023 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. Multiple franchises showed interest in his services. Eventually, Lucknow Super Giants signed him for ₹16 crore.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals also wanted Nicholas Pooran in their team for IPL 2023

Nicholas Pooran was recently in action in Abu Dhabi T10, where he led the Deccan Gladiators to the championship. Pooran was the highest run-getter in the tournament and it looks like his T10 performance gained the attention of all the IPL franchises.

Chennai Super Kings were the first to bid for Pooran when his name came up at the auction. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals joined the race soon as the player's price shot up to ₹7.25 crore quickly. Lucknow Super Giants entered the bidding war with a bid worth ₹7.5 crore.

DC and LSG had an intense battle for the Caribbean wicket-keeper, with the Lucknow-based franchise shelling out a whopping ₹16 crore to secure his services.

