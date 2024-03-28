"Can Yuzi get a place for the T20 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra picks Yuzvendra Chahal among 3 Rajasthan Royals players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra reckons Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can get a place in India's T20 World Cup squad with impressive performances in IPL 2024.

The Royals will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. Sanju Samson and company registered a convincing 20-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening game at the same venue and will want to continue the winning momentum.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Chahal as the Rajasthan Royals bowler in focus in Thursday's game.

"The bowler once again in focus for me is Yuzi Chahal. I was focussing on him last time as well and I am doing that again. I have a slight long-term vision. I am thinking can Yuzi get a place for the T20 World Cup," he reasoned (5:30).

"I am getting slightly greedy here because I like Yuzi. He is a very good player and picks up a lot of wickets. So I am just hoping that he has a good game. Terrifying batters, including Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Porel, will be in front of him this time," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals have quite a few left-handed batters in their lineup. He questioned whether he should pick Ravichandran Ashwin as the bowler to watch out for in such a scenario but opted to stick with the leg-spinner.

"I still believe Yashasvi Jaiswal will have the Orange Cap on his head eventually" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals batters to watch out for

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 12-ball 24 against LSG. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as the first Rajasthan Royals batter he will keenly watch.

"I still believe Yashasvi Jaiswal will have the Orange Cap on his head eventually. He fell prey to greed in the last match when he was batting well. One thing is need and the other thing is greed. Need is fine. He hit two fours, that was need, and then he went to hit another one, that was greed," he said (3:30).

"Yashasvi, you are an amazing player, you are my favorite player, and that's why I have kept you as the player in focus once again. My expectation is that Delhi's bowling, which is looking 50-50 in any case because they don't play overseas bowlers, can be destroyed by you," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra chose Jaiswal's opening partner Jos Buttler as the other Rajasthan Royals player in focus.

"Once again Jos Buttler. The last season was 50-50. First match - two good shots and then got out. If Buttler scores runs, he will destroy. I am rating Rajasthan highly. I feel this team should do well but for that, the openers need to do well. You expect Jos Buttler to play well. For how long can you stop a storm?" he elaborated.

Buttler scored 11 runs off nine deliveries in RR's win against LSG. The England skipper endured a below-par run in IPL 2023 and will want to give a better account of himself this season.

