"Captain of the season so far" - Former India pacer picks standout leader of IPL 2025

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan hailed Shreyas Iyer as the captain of IPL 2025 after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league stage game in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. With a top-two finish on the line, PBKS produced a brilliant all-round performance to win by seven wickets and move to 19 points in their 14 outings.

Ad

Iyer entered the 2025 IPL season after the title-winning skipper, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the championship last year. The 30-year-old immediately made his mark with PBKS during his maiden season with them, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

After their latest win over an in-form MI unit, Pathan posted on his X handle:

"Shreyas Iyer has been the Captain of the season so far!"

Ad

Trending

Pathan also praised PBKS for moving to the top of the table, saying:

"Well done Punjab for being the Number 1 team so far. Brilliance From Priyansh Arya once again. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, josh Inglis were in top form too."

Captaincy aside, Iyer has impressed with the bat, scoring 514 runs at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.90 in 14 matches.

"Everyone stepped up at the right time" - Shreyas Iyer on PBKS' brilliant IPL 2025 campaign

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas Iyer commended all the PBKS players for stepping up at the crucial moments throughout the IPL 2025 stage games, helping the side win nine out of their 14 games. The side began their campaign with consecutive wins and haven't looked back since, with the batting and bowling departments firing on all cylinders.

Reflecting on their brilliant league stage performance, Iyer said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout."

PBKS is one of only three teams that have played in every season of the IPL and never won the title. Entering this season, the franchise had qualified for the playoffs only twice in 17 years, with the runners-up finish in 2014 being their best result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More