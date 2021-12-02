"Chahal might end up getting more money for being in the auction" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

From being dropped from the T20 World Cup squad to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) not retaining him for IPL 2022, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is going through a crucial period in his cricketing career.

Heading into the retention day, many expected RCB to retain Chahal, considering his excellent outings in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

But former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes this could be a blessing in disguise for Yuzvendra Chahal, saying the leg-spinner could fetch big bucks at the auction.

Speaking to NDTV during a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, the popular commentator said:

"RCB would want to buy him back. The other teams would want Chahal in their side because of his exceptional record in the IPL. The people who have more money will have the luxury of going for Chahal. In the end, Chahal might end up getting more money for being in the auction than by being retained."

The Challengers have retained former captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for next season.

Sivaramakrishnan cited an example of the bidding war for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin between RCB and CSK to explain how other franchises might increase the price if the Bangalore-based franchise desperately want Yuzvendra Chahal back in the side.

"I remember how RCB was raising the paddle seeing CSK going hard for Ashwin. If RCB want Chahal then the other teams might just bid to ensure he costs more to them. So, in the end, Chahal might end up being benefitted," Sivaramakrishnan added.

Chahal ended up as RCB's second-highest wicket-taker after Harshal Patel with 18 wickets under his belt from 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.05.

"Indian players will form the core" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on only eight overseas cricketers retained

Meanwhile, the franchises in total have only retained eight overseas cricketers with big names like David Warner, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer among many heading to auction.

Sivaramakrishnan highlighted that it is an indication that Indian players are good enough to form the core of a team.

"The overseas players not being retained are a sign that the Indian players are good enough. And the Indian players is what we really need to look at. The foreign players might make a fortune but the Indian players will form the core," Sivaramakrishnan added.

The high-profile IPL 2022 auction is set to take place early next year.

