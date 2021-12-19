"Cheers to the '14 years' of knowing each other!" - Sakshi Dhoni shares an adorable picture with MS Dhoni 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in the country. When he tied the knot with Sakshi Singh Rawat in a secret ceremony on 4 July 2010, India extended their hospitality to her as well.

They became a power couple and set 'couple goals' for several fans who are following them on social media. The former Indian skipper doesn't make too many public appearances and prefers to stay away from notability. However, Sakshi is quite active on social media and frequently shares glimpses of the former Indian captain.

Likewise, today, on the occasion of 14 years of their acquaintance, Sakshi Dhoni shared a heartwarming picture with MSD on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"Cheers to "14 years" of knowing each other" 📱! #december #jabwemet

While the duo did interact during MSD's stay at a hotel, Sakshi was personally introduced to Dhoni through a common friend. Reports claimed that MSD asked for Sakshi's number through that common friend and they started dating soon after. The couple were blessed with a baby girl five years into their marriage. They named their daughter Ziva.

Dhoni will feature in the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni ahead of trh IPL 2022

Last month, the 40-year old had expressed hope of getting the chance to play his last T20 game in Chennai. The Super Kings brought him one step closer to fulfilling that wish by retaining him ahead of the Mega Auction in 2022.

CSK retained the maximum permissible limit of 4 players before the Mega Auction ahead of IPL 2022. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the top retention spot for INR 16 Crore with their charismatic skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 Crore) taking the second spot.

England's Moeen Ali (INR 8 Crore) was third and the only retained overseas player. Young sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 Crore) completed the list as the fourth player.

Having won the title last year, the franchise tried to retain its core group of players and the most experienced skipper in tournament history in MS Dhoni.

