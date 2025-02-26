Chennai Super Kings announce captain’s arrival for IPL 2025 with unique video [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently announced the arrival of their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, in the team camp ahead of IPL 2025 with a unique video on social media.

Ruturaj is all set to continue as skipper of the yellow franchise for the second consecutive season after taking over the reins from the legendary MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024. However, his debut season in the lucrative league was not memorable, as CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. The Super Kings fans and management will hope that Ruturaj has a better season in IPL 2025 and goes all the way to lifting the trophy.

CSK have recently begun preparations for the upcoming season with a training camp for the players. The Chennai franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared a reel to hype their fans for Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's arrival using a song from the recent Bollywood movie Chhaava. The post was captioned:

"Our Chhaava. 🫡🔥OUR CAPTAIN RUTURAJ!"🦁 #WhistlePodu #DenComing 🦁💛

You can watch the video below:

CSK will face MI in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23

Chennai Super Kings will be in action on the second day of IPL this year when they will lock horns with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. They will be aiming to put up an improved performance in IPL 2025 after failing to reach playoffs last season.

Here is CSK's schedule for the upcoming season:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

