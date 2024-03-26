Chennai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the CSK vs GT match in IPL 2024?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go up against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the seventh match of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

Both teams will look to continue their winning run in what will be a repeat of last year's final. A win here will take either of the two teams to the top of the IPL 2024 standings.

The Super Kings got off to a flying start in their first game on the opening night of IPL 2024. Chasing 174 runs, they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, with eight balls to spare.

The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, prevailed over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller. They successfully defended 168 runs to get their campaign off to a winning start.

With the plot all set for another thrilling contest between these two heavyweight teams, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers despite being a weekday. Much to their relief, there is no forecast of rain in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards when CSK square off against the Titans.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the actual feeling expected to be a couple of degrees higher. The humidity is likely to be in the 80s.

"It is nice to win the early game" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming was happy to win the first game of IPL 2024. However, he asserted they are still working to find the best playing combinations.

Speaking to reporters after the win against RCB, Fleming said (via Cricbuzz):

"It's still very early in the competition, there's still combinations being worked out, still cohesion within the team that you're working on, so it is nice to win the early game. But there's a lot going on in regards to settling in and getting into the competition."

CSK are currently second in the standings with two points from one game. They are equal in terms of points with league leaders Rajasthan Royals but have an inferior NRR.