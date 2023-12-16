Chetan Sakariya included in BCCI's list of players with suspect bowling action - Reports 

Indian left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is among the seven players in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) suspect bowling action list. The 25-year-old will not be facing a ban for the time being, but there was apparently a lack of awareness surrounding the entire situation.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) and sources close to the player conveyed a lack of knowledge over the inclusion in the suspect bowling action list by the BCCI.

Sakariya was recently released by the Delhi Capitals (DC) after making only five appearances for the franchise since his switch in 2022. He is available for the franchises at the upcoming 2024 IPL mini-auction, after having set a base price of ₹50 Lakh.

Apart from the left-arm pacer, there are six more players who are under the scanner for their bowling action - namely Rohan Kunnummal, Chirag Gandhi, Salman Nizar, Saurabh Dubey and Arpit Guleria.

Guleria recently came into prominence for picking up eight wickets in the Vijay Hazare encounter against Gujarat. He has also entered his name in the upcoming IPL mini-auction.

Sakariya has played one ODI and two T20Is for India

Chetan Sakariya rose to prominence with a solid stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2021 season of the IPL. The left-arm pacer marked his debut with figures of 3-31 at the Wankhede Stadium, and ended up with 14 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.14.

His expoits led to a senior national team call-up. He was part of the second-string side that toured Sri Lanka in 2021 for a white-ball series. Amid the COVID wave that affected the squad, the left-arm pacer was able to sneak in with three appearances for Team India.

Since then, he has been part of the Indian setup as a net bowler, most notably during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

He is currently sidelined due to a stress fracture in the back, and his last appearance came in the 2023 IPL. After missing two white-ball domestic competitions, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) are confident about his recovery in time for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Which IPL franchise will bag Sakariya's services at the 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.