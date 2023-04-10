“Chin up, lad, you’re gonna come back strong” - KKR share heartfelt message for Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh’s carnage in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a heartwarming message for Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh’s unbelievable hitting off the 25-year-old's bowling in IPL 2023. This came after KKR beat the defending champions by three wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes off the last five deliveries of the match, bowled by Dayal, as KKR chased down 29 in the last over.

The left-hander thrashed his Uttar Pradesh teammate to script one of the finest victories in the history of the IPL. Chasing 205, Rinku smashed 48* off just 21 balls, including six maximums and a four.

While Rinku appeared to be over the moon with his heroics with the bat, Dayal, on the other hand, looked despondent as he failed to defend 29 runs off the last over. Some of his teammates consoled him soon after the game finished.

KKR also came up with a bright message for Dayal to lift his spirits after a forgettable game. They tweeted:

“Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong.”

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders 🫂



@gujarat_titans Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong 💜🫂@gujarat_titans https://t.co/M0aOQEtlsx

Yash Dayal registers second-worst figures in IPL history

Yash Dayal registered the second-worst figures with the ball in IPL history during his disappointing spell against KKR on Sunday. He gave away 69 runs off his four overs at an economy rate of 17.25. He is now only behind Basil Thampi, who leaked 70 runs while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018.

🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric



0/70 - Basil Thampi, Bengaluru 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal, Ahmedabad 2023

0/66 - Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hyderabad 2019

0/66 - Ishant Sharma, Hyderabad 2013

0/65 - Umesh Yadav, Delhi 2013



#GTvKKR #IPL2023 Worst figures in IPL history:0/70 - Basil Thampi, Bengaluru 20180/69 - Yash Dayal, Ahmedabad 20230/66 - Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hyderabad 20190/66 - Ishant Sharma, Hyderabad 20130/65 - Umesh Yadav, Delhi 2013 Worst figures in IPL history:0/70 - Basil Thampi, Bengaluru 20180/69 - Yash Dayal, Ahmedabad 2023 👈👈0/66 - Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hyderabad 20190/66 - Ishant Sharma, Hyderabad 20130/65 - Umesh Yadav, Delhi 2013#GTvKKR #IPL2023

It's worth mentioning that Yash Dayal was retained by GT after he scalped 11 wickets in nine games last season.

The 25-year-old has had a disappointing start to the 2023 season, failing to pick up a wicket in the first three matches. He will be hoping to prove himself if he gets another opportunity in the remaining fixtures.

Poll : 0 votes