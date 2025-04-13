"Chinnaswamy curse"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's thumping win vs RR in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comfortably by nine wickets in the 28th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. RCB moved to the third position in the points table after securing their fourth win in six games.

Ad

RR batted first after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 173 for four in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (75), Riyan Parag (30), and Dhruv Jurel (35*). Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal picked up one wicket each for the Royal Challengers in the bowling department.

Phil Salt then smashed a blazing half-century, 65 (33), setting the platform for RCB in the chase. After his dismissal, Virat Kohli (62*) played a sensible knock in the company of Devdutt Padikkal (40) to take RCB over the line in 17.3 overs.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the top memes:

"Chinnaswamy curse," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We thought 170 runs was a good score"- Sanju Samson after RR's loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the loss, saying:

"After losing the toss, on a slow wicket the first 10 overs were tough to bat on. We thought 170 runs was a good score. Knew Salt and Virat bhai would come hard at us in the powerplay. They won the game in the powerplay. They also dropped catches, we also dropped catches. It's OK, we have to give it to RCB, their intent was better. I'd want to say, the toss did it for them, the ball was coming on nicely in the second innings."

Ad

He continued:

"I would have liked to take it to 19th or 20th over. We are having some really good chats. People have been open honest in saying they committed some mistakes. We are in a good mindset. We have to put this game behind us, come back fresh and be confident about the next game."

Ad

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 game? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More