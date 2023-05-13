“Completely naive to think players would turn down huge amounts of money on long-term contracts in T20 leagues” - Brendon McCullum

England Test coach Brendon McCullum has said that cricket boards would be naive to assume that players would turn down lucrative long-term contracts offered by franchises. According to the former Kiwi captain, the boards need to work with players and leagues to find a middle ground so that international cricket does not suffer.

McCullum’s comments come just days after a Daily Mail report claimed that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians are set to offer a multi-million-pound long-term contract to England fast bowler Jofra Archer. As per the report, if Archer signs the contract, the England and Wales Cricket Board will need MI’s permission for the fast bowler to play international cricket.

Speaking to SENZ Radio in New Zealand, McCullum admitted that the cricketing landscape is changing and added that boards can no longer be rigid and assume that players would be readily available to play for the country:

"The last few years, there's been a shifting of the sand somewhat around international cricket. We'd be completely naive to think that players would turn down huge amounts of money on long-term contracts for a lot less work in these T20 leagues because they should be playing international cricket. Those days are fast approaching to be over. It's definitely a shifting landscape and you've just got to be fluid."

He continued:

"What you've got to do is you've got to work with these players, you got to work with these leagues and try and allow, ideally, players to have their cake and eat it too because you want your best players playing."

Most of England’s biggest stars like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Harry Brook are part of the ongoing IPL 2023. Archer also played a few games for MI before being ruled out.

McCullum bats for fun environment for players during international cricket

On how cricket boards can deal with the challenge of players willing to give up international cricket for better financial offers, McCullum said that it’s important to ensure that cricketers enjoy their stint with their national teams:

"How much fun they've had, how much those experiences which they've been able to get in an England shirt is so great that they are prepared to continue to put their yards (in) even though it might not be as financially viable as some of the other leagues."

He continued:

"I think we are a little bit lucky, too, because the amount of money that we can pay players is better than some of the other boards around the world.

"It's not good enough to say 'You know what, if they don't want to play international cricket for us, then bugger them. We'll move on and find someone different'. As a spectator, you want to see the best players in the world representing their countries."

McCullum was associated with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as coach before taking over as England’s Test coach.

