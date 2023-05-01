"Consider the angle, Samson was far"- Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal against RR divides fans on Twitter

Rohit Sharma lost his wicket in controversial fashion during the IPL 2023 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 30. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit was adjudged to have been bowled out by a delivery from Sandeep Sharma.

The incident happened during the second over of Mumbai Indians' innings. Rohit Sharma was taken aback by a delivery from Sandeep and missed the ball completely.

It seemed like the ball clipped the stumps on its way to the wicket-keeper, but the bails did not come off immediately. Once the ball reached keeper Sanju Samson, there was some disturbance, and the bails lit up.

While the umpires adjudged Rohit to be out, many fans on social media speculated that the bails came off after the wicket-keeper's fingers touched the stumps. Different angles told different stories, and here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma was not out if you see the replay. Sanju's fingers touched the bails from behind. Rohit Sharma was not out if you see the replay. Sanju's fingers touched the bails from behind. https://t.co/ygEdzu2nne

H. @__hafees @AvengerReturns See from a different angle, and you can see the gap between the gloves and the stumps. @AvengerReturns See from a different angle, and you can see the gap between the gloves and the stumps.

Asha @ashaa_45

Feel for you Rohit Sharma was not out. Feel bad for him. How unlucky he was and that too on his birthdayFeel for you @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma was not out. Feel bad for him. How unlucky he was and that too on his birthday 💔Feel for you @ImRo45 https://t.co/hHjcKtiqo6

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Na man, I was already broken and that's wrong and pathetic out by the umpire has broken me from inside. Just wondering what my man Rohit Sharma is going through. Na man, I was already broken and that's wrong and pathetic out by the umpire has broken me from inside. Just wondering what my man Rohit Sharma is going through. https://t.co/dAVyJqHpXN

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Respect Rohit Sharma didn't even mentioned once about how he was not out in the post match presentationRespect @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma didn't even mentioned once about how he was not out in the post match presentation Respect @ImRo45 💙 https://t.co/Jwh1e9BzJW

Mumbai Indians complete 213-run chase in the last over against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals scored 212/7 in 20 overs and set a mammoth target of 213 for the Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer with a brilliant 124 off 62 balls with eight sixes and 16 boundaries.

MI fans expected a big knock from their captain Rohit Sharma, but he returned to the pavilion after scoring only three runs off five balls. The team's score was 14/1 when Rohit Sharma was adjudged out.

However, MI fought back, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's half-century and forties from Cameron Green and Tim David. The equation was down to 17 runs needed from six balls when David whacked three maximums off the first three balls bowled by Jason Holder, helping MI win the game by six wickets.

Thanks to their six-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians have moved up to seventh position in the standings. They now have four wins from eight matches. MI's next match is against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, May 3.

Poll : 0 votes