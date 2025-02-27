“CSK bhi ayenge” - RR head coach Rahul Dravid’s special request for fans ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid recently urged the franchise's fans to fill the stadium for their home games at IPL 2025. Dravid has replaced Kumar Sangakkara in the role this season after his coaching tenure with Team India came to an end last June. He enjoyed a memorable farewell as Team India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in Rahul Dravid's final assignment.

Ad

He will now be aiming to replicate similar success with RR in IPL 2025. The Royals had a decent last season, ending the league stage at third in the points table. They defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator, but SunRisers Hyderabad knocked them out in Qualifier 2.

RR have recently begun their preparations for the upcoming season. In a video uploaded on their Instagram handle, Rahul Dravid requested the support of the fans, saying:

Ad

Trending

"CSK bhi aayenge aap log bhi sabh aao, sabh logo ko bulao, promote karo ye game ko, bohot khushi ki baat hai. Bada accha cricket dekhne ko milega aur hopefully hum jitenge (CSK will come, you all also come, welcome others to visit, promote the game, it is a matter of happiness. You will get to witness a good contest and hopefully we will win)."

Ad

Notably, RR will play their home games in Guwahati and Jaipur.

You can watch the video below:

Ad

RR's IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 23 against SRH

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They will be looking to exact revenge from SRH after losing to them in Qualifier 2 last season.

Here is RR's complete schedule for IPL 2025:

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 4pm

Ad

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 8pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 8pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 8pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 4pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 8pm

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 8pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 8pm

Ad

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 8pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 4pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 8pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 8pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️