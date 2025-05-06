CSK bowling coach confirms MS Dhoni's availability status for IPL 2025 clash vs KKR after keeper-batter skips practice session again

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons has provided an update on MS Dhoni's availability ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 7, at the Eden Gardens. Despite claims that the keeper-batter skipped practice session for the second consecutive day due to a niggle, Simons assured he was good to go.

Speaking at a presser on Tuesday, Simons said he trusted the veteran to understand his situation, given how hard he worked before every year's tournament. He said, as quoted by PTI:

"Yes, he's expected to play tomorrow. With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he's ready. So no issues, he just knows when he is prepared and when he's not."

Dhoni had replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad as the CSK captain midway through IPL 2025 after the latter was ruled out due to an elbow injury. Despite his reputation for having an astute cricketing brain, CSK have only one game since Dhoni took charge as skipper.

"He doesn't impose himself on anybody" - Eric Simons on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

Simons further observed that the keeper-batter's influence has been massive, regardless of his leadership position. He reckons the captaincy transition has been smooth due to the 43-year-old's close bond with Gaikwad. He said:

"You see MS Dhoni as the cricketer, we always see MS Dhoni as the man who is a remarkable individual. His influence on the team, his ability to nurture Rutu, to nurture young cricketers is what's legendary about him. His influence is always there.

"Sure, he now makes the final decisions on movements of fields but his influence -- whether he was captain or not -- was always there without imposing. He doesn't impose himself on anybody. He was always an influence, so it was a very smooth transition because of the closeness of his relation with Rutu."

The Knight Riders need to maintain their winning streak on Wednesday to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

