CSK celebrate overseas star's birthday with great enthusiasm ahead of IPL 2025 match vs PBKS [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent celebrated Dewald Brevis' 22nd birthday in enthusiastic fashion ahead of the IPL 2025 game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chepauk on Tuesday, April 29. In a video shared by the franchise's official handle on social media, players were seen smearing Brevis' face and his T-shirt with cake to have fun.
The Proteas star, who turned 22, was part of the Mumbai Indians from 2022 to 2024 but was roped in as an injury replacement for left-arm pacer Gurjanpreet Singh.
The right-handed batter played a promising knock of 42 off 25 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad, hitting Kamindu Mendis for three sixes in an over and marking himself out as a long-term prospect for the franchise.
Watch the video of the birthday celebration below:
Nevertheless, Brevis' efforts were in vain as the SunRisers chased down the target of 155 set by the Super Kings with five wickets and eight balls to spare.
CSK will be knocked out of the playoff race if they lose to the Punjab Kings
Meanwhile, CSK will officially be out of the playoff race if they lose to the Punjab Kings at the Chepauk on Wednesday. The five-time champions' campaign is already on life support as they have managed only two wins out of nine matches.
While the Chepauk was once their fortress, CSK have lost four times at the venue this year, with SunRisers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru managing to secure results.
Even if the Super Kings manage to beat the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, they will need plenty of other results to go their way if they are to lift the trophy this year.
Punjab, captained by Shreyas Iyer, are coming off a washout against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens and are now fifth in the table. They beat Chennai by 18 runs earlier in the season in Mullanpur.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS