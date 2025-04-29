CSK celebrate overseas star's birthday with great enthusiasm ahead of IPL 2025 match vs PBKS [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent celebrated Dewald Brevis' 22nd birthday in enthusiastic fashion ahead of the IPL 2025 game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chepauk on Tuesday, April 29. In a video shared by the franchise's official handle on social media, players were seen smearing Brevis' face and his T-shirt with cake to have fun.

Ad

The Proteas star, who turned 22, was part of the Mumbai Indians from 2022 to 2024 but was roped in as an injury replacement for left-arm pacer Gurjanpreet Singh.

The right-handed batter played a promising knock of 42 off 25 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad, hitting Kamindu Mendis for three sixes in an over and marking himself out as a long-term prospect for the franchise.

Watch the video of the birthday celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, Brevis' efforts were in vain as the SunRisers chased down the target of 155 set by the Super Kings with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

CSK will be knocked out of the playoff race if they lose to the Punjab Kings

Skipper MS Dhoni is under pressure. (Credits: CSK X)

Meanwhile, CSK will officially be out of the playoff race if they lose to the Punjab Kings at the Chepauk on Wednesday. The five-time champions' campaign is already on life support as they have managed only two wins out of nine matches.

Ad

While the Chepauk was once their fortress, CSK have lost four times at the venue this year, with SunRisers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru managing to secure results.

Even if the Super Kings manage to beat the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, they will need plenty of other results to go their way if they are to lift the trophy this year.

Punjab, captained by Shreyas Iyer, are coming off a washout against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens and are now fifth in the table. They beat Chennai by 18 runs earlier in the season in Mullanpur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More