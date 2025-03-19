"CSK deserves two years ban for tickets scamming!"- Fans react after facing issues while booking tickets for Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 matches

Several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were left frustrated after experiencing issues like huge virtual queues while trying to book tickets for Sunday's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). It is CSK's opening match of the season, to be played at their home ground, Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

After MS Dhoni relinquished captaincy, Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed skipper last year. The latter did not have a great start to his captaincy tenure as the Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table. He will be eager to prove himself in IPL 2025. Veteran stars like MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, will be available to provide support.

The ticket sales for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and MI opened on Wednesday, Match 19. With the two teams sharing a fierce rivalry, there was a high demand for tickets, creating a massive virtual queue. Fans gave their reactions to the situation through their X posts. Here are some of them:

Ad

Trending

"CSK well deserves two years ban for Tickets scamming !!" a frustrated fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"With a stadium of 40K seats and most tickets given to sponsors, fans are once again left empty-handed! Well done CSK," a fan wrote.

"Chepauk's capacity : 37K, MI vs CSK Ticket Queue : 250K. There's only one demigod, Thala MS Dhoni," another fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Again same wait in queue and after some time it will show ticket over that you for your time and effort Why this is going on @ChennaiIPL Every year fans suffer all the tickets are in black market which are 5x to 10x the amount," a user wrote.

"Over 500k people on queue to book CSK match tickets. Unreal fan following," a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Complete schedule of CSK for IPL 2025 (All timings in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7.30pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7.30pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7.30pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3.30pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7.30pm

Ad

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

Ad

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️