CSK grab Daryl Mitchell for ₹14 crore after bidding war with PBKS and DC at IPL 2024 auction

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹14 crore after a fierce bidding war with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Mitchell’s base price was ₹1 crore, and CSK entered the bidding war at ₹11 crore.

Mitchell was one of the leading run-scorers at the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 552 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 111.06, including two centuries (both against India) and as many fifties.

In T20s, the 32-year-old has amassed 4003 runs in 186 matches at a strike rate of 135.14, including 18 half-centuries. The part-time bowler has also scalped 76 wickets at an economy rate of 9.20, with best figures of 4/32.

Mitchell had previously played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2022, scoring 33 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 75. He has also played for the London Spirit in The Hundred.

“CSK will target Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell” – Aakash Chopra’s IPL 2024 auction prediction comes true

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had correctly predicted that Chennai Super Kings will purchase Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell.

Surprisingly, the five-time champions bought both Mitchell and Ravindra (INR 1.8 crore) at the IPL 2024 auction. Like Mitchell, his compatriot Ravindra also delivered at the 2023 World Cup, scoring 578 runs in 10 matches, comprising three centuries and two fifties. The left-arm spinner also picked up five wickets.

Chopra recently said on his YouTube channel:

“They’ll require a versatile player. Ben Stokes might be replaced by Rachin Ravindra, or they could turn to Daryl Mitchell. With Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Prashant Solanki, and Ravindra Jadeja, this team may not require spinners. They’ll be able to cope with them.”

For the unversed, Ben Stokes withdrew from IPL 2024 to manage his workload for the five-Test series in India and the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

