CSK share heartwarming video of Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘homecoming’ ahead of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced the arrival of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the team camp ahead of IPL 2025 with a heartwarming video on social media on Thursday, February 27. This would be a homecoming for the former Indian player, who started his IPL career with the franchise in 2009.

He represented the Chennai-based side till 2015 before parting ways. Across 97 games, Ashwin picked up 90 wickets for CSK at an average of 24.22 while maintaining a decent economy rate of 6.46, with 3/16 as best figures. Ashwin went on to represent Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals after leaving CSK.

After ten years, Ashwin has reunited with CSK after the franchise procured his services with a hefty bid of INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction last December. The Super Kings took to their official social media handles today and shared a heart-warming reel to hype their fans for Ashwin's arrival. The post was captioned:

"🤴 Ashwin 🏡 Anbuden 💛 Yellove. Homecoming On Time… Oh the feels 🥹✨"

You can watch the video below:

CSK will lock horns with MI in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 campaign will commence on March 23, with a high-octane match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk. They will be eager to put in an improved performance this year after failing to reach the playoffs last season.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30pm

