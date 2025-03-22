CSK use Morse code to tease fans with images of MS Dhoni and other CSK stars ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted an image of their former skipper and talismanic wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni on their official social media account, with a caption that had a bit of Morse code. Dhoni and CSK will be seen in action on Sunday (March 23) when they take on the Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Ad

While arriving in Chennai for practice ahead of the season, MS Dhoni sported a t-shirt with a message in Morse code. The message translated to "One Last Time" and was widely discussed by one and all on the internet. Taking a cue from that, CSK posted an image of him with a caption that read:

"#7 IN THE HOUSE! 💛💛💛💛💛 - .... .- .-.. .- /.--. --- .-.. .-/...- .- .-. ..- -- .-"

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The message in Morse code was for a Tamil phrase "Thala Pola Varuma" which roughly translates to "Will anyone else be like Thala?" CSK also posted photos of their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and star allrounder, Ravindra Jadeja. Take a look at them below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK will look to win their sixth title this season

Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title by beating Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2023- Source: Getty

The Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL alongside the Mumbai Indians, both teams winning the title five times. CSK failed to make it to the playoffs last season, as they lost their final league-stage game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With some new faces in the side this time, CSK will hope that their squad shapes up well and they are able to contest for the title yet again. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led unit will open their season when they take on the Mumbai Indians at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback