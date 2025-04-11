CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 25 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11. In a massive development, regular CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a fractured elbow. Former skipper MS Dhoni will thus take charge of the team yet again.

CSK have been hugely disappointing in IPL 2025. They began their campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), but have now lost four games in a row. Their batters have, for some strange reason, not shown enough intent in chases. In their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, their bowling also struggled as they conceded 219 runs.

KKR have had a mixed run so far in IPL 2025. They have played five matches, winning two and losing three. In their previous clash, they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four runs in a high-scoring encounter at home. Chasing a stiff target of 239, Kolkata got off to a rollicking start. They, however, lost their way in the middle and ended up falling just short of the target.

Today's CSK vs KKR toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane said:

"Looks like a very good wicket. I don't think it will change much. Our strength is batting deep, so that’s why we want to chase.”

Kolkata have made one change - Moeen Ali comes in for Spencer Johnson. For CSK, Rahul Tripathi comes in for injured Gaikwad and Anshul Kambhoj for Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (w), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today's CSK vs KKR pitch report

“The pitch that is will be used tonight has been used once before - for the only game CSK have won so far. It is a slightly better wicket (than the one on which CSK beat MI) - black soil and very hard. There is a nice covering of grass. Also, because of the humidity, it will hold the pitch together. Don’t think it is a 200 wicket because there are some big pockets out there.” - Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden

Today's CSK vs KKR match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia

CSK vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Vinod Seshan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

