CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Game 49 of IPL 2024 at the the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1. CSK have 10 points from nine matches and are fourth in the points table. They will look to consolidate their position in the top-four.

For PBKS, it's about winning every game from here and trying to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. They are languishing in eighth position in the points table, with only three wins from nine games,

Looking at the recent form of the two sides, Chennai Super Kings put behind the disappointment of consecutive losses to Lucknow Super Giants to get the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in their previous match. Batting first at the Chepauk, CSK posted 212-3 as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 98 off 54. Tushar Deshpande then picked up four wickets as SRH were bowled out for 134.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, ended their four-match losing streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR posted 261-6. Jonny Bairstow's 108* off 48, though, resulted in PBKS pulling off the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

Today's CSK vs PBKS toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Sam Curran said:

"(The surface) looks pretty good. It's a new wicket, so obviously excited and looking forward to it."

Punjab Kings are going in with the same side. CSK have had to make a couple of forced changes. Matheesha Pathirana has a slight niggle and Tushar Deshpande isn't well, so Shardul Thakur comes in and Richard Gleeson makes his debut.

CSK vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson

Chennai subs: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solank

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Vidwath Kaverappa

Today's CSK vs PBKS pitch report

It’s a new pitch being used for the game, and the surface has red soil. Matthew Hayden said that it has a lot of grass and is very hard.

Last season in the IPL, it turned a lot, he added. There will be some pace and carry, and it will be a high scoring game, predicted Hayden. Dew will be a big factor 100 percent, he concluded.

Today's CSK vs PBKS match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Richard Gleeson, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings squad: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes

CSK vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Saiyed Khalid, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nand Kishore

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

