"CSK will definitely bounce back" - Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson ahead of IPL 2023

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson has zero doubts about his former franchise coming back hard in IPL 2023 after a poor season last year. Watson feels Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni are too good not to turn things around this year.

The four-time champions struggled last year as they finished second last with only four victories from 14 games. However, their track record in the tournament is bright. They have reached the final five times and last year was only the second occasion the franchise failed to make the playoffs.

Speaking to Sportstar, here's what Watson said about Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming season.

"CSK will definitely bounce back. They always do. They have got too many great players and are led so incredibly well by M. S. Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. They will absolutely turn it around, there is no doubt in my mind, knowing how they work.

"Right at the back end of my career, to be able to play with CSK and for us to perform as a team in two of the three years was great."

While several reports indicate that IPL 2023 could be Dhoni's final season, the 43-year-old reckons the keeper-batter looks quite fit and can play for as long as he desires. He continued:

"MS Dhoni can keep playing for as long as he wants. He is still very fit and it looks like he has put in more work in the lead-up to this tournament. He has a big point to prove that you can play and lead incredibly well as a 42-year-old."

Dhoni is one of IPL's most decorated cricketers and is the face of CSK. The 41-year-old is the most-capped captain in the tournament history and is also at the top when it comes to number of wins. He took over midway last year after Ravindra Jadeja struggled in the role.

"He looked after me and backed me" - Shane Watson remembers Shane Warne

With the marquee T20 league celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Queenslander looked back on the 2008 edition and lauded Shane Warne's contribution in helping to take his game to another level.

Watson said about the late cricketer:

"It’s amazing to think it’s been 15 years. It was a highlight of my career and my life to be a part of Rajasthan Royals in the first year of IPL with Shane Warne. He did such an incredible job as a leader, player and a really good friend.

"He looked after me and backed me and that was the catalyst to be able to take my game to another level. That thrust me into international cricket. Now that Shane Warne is not here with us anymore, that makes that first year of IPL more special."

The 43-year-old was the Player of the Tournament after the Rajasthan Royals lifted the trophy in IPL 2008. In 15 games, he scored 472 runs and picked up 17 scalps.

