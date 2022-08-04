CWG 2022: “SA-W giving tribute to RCB" - Fans react as South Africa Women need just 49 runs to beat Sri Lanka Women

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday surprisingly started to trend on social media for all the wrong reasons. The development came after the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) were bowled out for a below-par score of 46 in 17.1 overs to suffer a 10-wicket defeat against South Africa Women (SA-W).

The Proteas made a dream start to the match as Shabnim Ismail struck off the very first ball to dismiss Hasini Perera. SL-W skipper Chamari Athapaththu (15) was the only player to reach double digits as Nadine de Klerk and Masabata Klass wreaked havoc.

In reply, SA-W openers Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits chased down the total in just 6.1 overs. The victory helped the Proteas finish their Commonwealth Games campaign on a high.

ICC



South Africa have bowled Sri Lanka out for a low total!

SA-W's winning score against SL-W also matched the lowest-ever score of 49 in the Indian Premier League history. It was posted by RCB in 2017 as they went on to suffer an embarrassing 82-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Unlike RCB, SA-W kept all 10 wickets in hand on their way to scoring 49.

Fans quickly reacted to the development on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

Wait a minute, SA-W giving tribute to RCB

RCB hold unwanted record in IPL

Chasing a target of 132 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 23, 2017, the Virat Kohli-led franchise was bundled out for just 49.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔



2013 - RCB Scored 263/5 vs PWI

(This is Highest Team score in IPL)



2017 - RCB Scored 49/10 vs KKR

(This is Lowest team score in IPL)

The shocking 82-run defeat came despite RCB having star players like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself in their ranks. Colin de Grandhomme (3/4), Chris Woakes (3/6) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/21) destroyed the star-studded batting line-up with their scintillating figures.

