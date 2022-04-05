"Dad has gone to the hospital to check his BP!" - Ishan Kishan shares hilarious story of his family during 2018 mega auction

Ishan Kishan has undoubtedly grown into one of the biggest match-winners for the Mumbai Indians (MI) over the past few seasons. The 23-year-old was so important to the franchise that they shelled out a whopping INR 15.25 crore for him at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

However, this wasn't the first time that Ishan Kishan was sold to MI for a huge sum. MI took pride in their scouting system and had their eyes on Kishan in the 2018 mega auction. The then 19-year-old was sold for INR 6.2 crore, something that raised quite a few eyebrows given that he was yet to display his potential.

Speaking on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Ishan Kishan spoke about the IPL 2018 mega auction and how his family reacted to him being sold for such a huge sum. He said:

"I was chilled out. It was my auction, I should be stressed about it. I had gone to play football with my friends. When the auction ended I got a call from Monu Bhai. He is telling me what all happened at the auction. I was like its good I have been sold at good money, I should go home and meet everyone."

Ishan Kishan also shared how hilariously his mom and dad reacted to the news. He added:

"I went home and saw that mom is on the call, cheeks red and on a call. I saw that dad wasn't even there. I asked where is dad? She said, 'He has gone to the hospital to check his BP'. I am thinking 'what has happened to my family?' (Laughs)."

Just kept on crying: Ishan Kishan on family's reaction to India selection

After performing consistently well for a few seasons for MI, Ishan Kishan got his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against England in March 2021. The 23-year-old shared how emotional his family was to see their child finally make it to the Indian team. He stated:

"Everyone was crying. Who would I talk on the phone? When I got selected in the Indian team, I called my mom. She was crying. Then I heard that even my dad was getting all emotional. But I get it. They have seen their son work hard and when he finally gets it, they will surely be happy."

Ishan Kishan also spoke about how his brother had kept a photo of Kishan's jersey with his name and number on it as his display picture. He added:

"Imagine you check your phone and you see my name suddenly. How my family members would have reacted. They were like mad. Just kept crying. My brother's DP was the one with my name on the back. "

With MI's bowling looking a tad weak this season, Kishan will need to fire consistently at the top to ensure they have an extra cushion of runs to defend.

