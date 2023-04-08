David Warner completes 6,000 runs in IPL, becomes first overseas player to do so 

Delhi Capitals skipper and opener David Warner became the first overseas player to cross 6.000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat on Saturday, April 8 in Match 11 of the IPL 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

He is the third player to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL and is also the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. The other two players to reach this mark are former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Virat has scored 6,727 runs in 225 matches with 45 half-centuries and 5 centuries over the years. Dhawan is second on the highest run-getters list with 6,370 runs from 208 outings. The Indian opener has 48 fifties and a couple of centuries to his account.

Meanwhile, David Warner has amassed 6,039 runs in 165 matches. The Australian opener has scored 57 half-centuries and four 100s in the IPL. The next two on the list are Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and former CSK player Suresh Raina.

David Warner's 65-run knock goes in vain as Delhi Capitals lose 3rd game in a row

Having been put into bat first, the Rajasthan Royals scored 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31) and Jos Butter (79 off 51) played fabulous knocks to guide the Royals to a challenging total.

The West Indian batter Shimron Hetymer slammed an unbeaten 39 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 185.71. His knock at the end proved to be crucial for the Rajasthan-based franchise.

In reply, the Delhi Capitals managed to score only 142 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Skipper David Warner top-scored with 66 runs off 55 balls. However, his knock went in vain as the Capitals' lost by 57 runs.

DC are currently in the ninth position of the IPL 2023 standings with three losses from as many games. They will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, 11 April at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi.

