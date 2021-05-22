[Watch] David Warner deepfakes Allu Arjun's 'Ramulo Ramula' dance, gets trolled by wife

One of the most destructive batsmen on the cricket field, David Warner has often shown his other, more benign, side on social media. He has developed a penchant for sharing short funny clips and deepfakes to keep his fans engaged during the COVID-10 lockdown.

In his latest post, David Warner swapped faces with famous South Indian actor Allu Arjun and recreated the song 'Ramulo Ramula' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The 34-year-old gave the following captioned the video:

“One post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs #india #music #telugu @alluarjunonline.”

The video was well-received by fans, with many praising his antics and some even pulling his leg. David Warner's wife Candice also commented on the video.

"Are you bored in quarantine?" Candice wrote in a comment.

David Warner has recreated many peppy songs involving Indian actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Hritik Roshan, Prabhas and Dhanush in the past. The Aussie batsman and his wife have also danced together to another famous Telugu song 'Butta Bomma'.

David Warner is undergoing a mandatory quarantine in Australia

David Warner, who has made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, is currently serving the mandatory quarantine in a Sydney hotel. He arrived in the city on Monday from the Maldives, where most of the Australian contingent involved in the IPL 2021 were camped.

The group had to wait for the Australian government to lift a travel ban before they could return to the country.

David Warner had a forgetful IPL 2021 season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The southpaw failed to win multiple games for his team and could only score 193 runs from 6 games before he was stripped of his captaincy.

The last few weeks have not been kind to David Warner either. The Australian cricket team has come under scrutiny once again after Cameron Bancroft's latest comments on the ball-tampering saga from 2018.

David Warner, who was named as the mastermind of the infamous plot, has remained quiet on the subject. It will be interesting to see if he opens up to the media in light of the latest revelations in the future.