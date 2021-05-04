"We miss you a lot" - David Warner shares his daughter's adorable drawing

David Warner, who's been away from home for more than a month now, seems to be missing his family. The Australian opener shared a drawing from his daughter on Instagram after his wife Candice posted it with a 'stay safe' message.

"Stay safe daddy, come home soon we love you. @davidwarner31," Candice Warner wrote.

Stay safe daddy, come home soon we love you. @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/VXkrIzWomx — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) May 4, 2021

Sharing the same picture, David Warner wrote:

"My gorgeous Ivy. So much love @candywarner1 #family."

David Warner is currently in India and is expected to return to Australia soon following the indefinite postponement of IPL 2021.

Since the Australian government has banned all flights from India until May 15, all the Australians involved in the IPL are expected to fly to the Maldives soon.

David Warner was earlier sacked as SRH's skipper

After poor results in the first six games of the tournament, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management decided to sack David Warner as skipper of the side.

Kane Williamson, who has led the team in the past, was handed over the reins. Warner was also dropped from the side's playing XI for their clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

SRH team management explained the rationale behind this decision, saying that David Warner didn't fit into the team's composition, especially after some below-par outings with the bat this season.

David Warner, who registered two half-centuries in six innings, including a high score of 57, has struggled to up the tempo with the bat this season. He has only managed to score his runs at a strike rate of 110.28, which forced management to take a harsh call.

As per Tom Moody, SRH's director of cricket, the 34-year-old was saddened by the management's decision.

"He's been pretty good. He was obviously shocked and disappointed...you know, you'll be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way like any elite sportsman, they want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves and doing their best they possibly can for the team," Tom Moody said.

David Warner has scored 4,012 runs in 93 innings while playing for SRH and has the highest number of runs amongst the overseas players in the history of IPL.