DC issues code of conduct after player misbehaves with woman at IPL party - Reports

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have reportedly issued a code of conduct for their players days after one of them misbehaved with a woman at a party.

According to The Indian Express, the IPL franchise has said that players can no longer bring their acquaintances to their hotel rooms after 10 pm. Players can now entertain their guests at the team hotel, restaurant and coffee shops only till the aforementioned time. They will have to inform the franchise officials beforehand if they wish to leave their hotel to meet someone.

Following the incident, the players have been given a strict warning:

"Any breach of the code might result in a fine or even termination of the contract."

So far, the franchise has allowed wives and girlfriends of players and support staff to travel with the team during the T20 tournament.

Players and support staff have been asked to bear the travel and other expenses of their partners. They have been asked to submit a photo identification of the guest to the team management and inform the IPL team integrity officer in advance to accompany anyone to their rooms.

David Warner’s DC return to winning ways in IPL 2023

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways in IPL 2023. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets at home before registering a seven-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in another low-scoring thriller.

That came after DC had registered five consecutive losses, against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC next host SRH at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 29). The franchise will look to continue their winning momentum to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs.

As far as individual performances are concerned, Warner has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring 306 runs in seven games, including four half-centuries. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has also stood out with 182 runs and six wickets in seven games, while Kuldeep Yadav has scalped seven wickets in as many games.

Poll : 0 votes