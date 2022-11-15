DC released players 2023: Full list of players released by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL Auction 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have freed up a significant part of their purse by releasing five players ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who had a difficult IPL 2022 campaign, taking 15 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 31.53, has been traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was signed for ₹ 10.75 crore which will now make the most of their purse at the auction. Overall, he has 82 wickets from 75 matches at 28.54 in the IPL.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharath will also be a part of the auction. He was brilliant for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his maiden season in 2021 but played just two games for DC despite his ₹2 crore price tag. A top-order wicketkeeper-batter who is brilliant against spin should draw good interest at the auction.

Mandeep Singh, a right-handed batter with a decent domestic career, which he hasn't been able to convert in the IPL, has also been released. He'll fill their pocket with ₹1 crore. New Zealand's explosive wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will join him, freeing up a further ₹50 lakh in the purse. He has been out of favor with the national team recently and has only played three IPL matches, without any distinction.

Right-handed batter Ashwin Hebbar, who has a T20 average of 33.80 in domestic cricket but hasn't played an IPL match yet, is the final player DC dropped. He will add ₹20 lakh to their auction purse.

Rishabh Pant and Co. finished fifth in the points table last season after a roller-coster campaign.

DC released players list

Shardul Thakur - ₹ 10.75 crore KS Bharath - ₹ 2 crore Tim Seifert - ₹ 50 lakh Mandeep Singh - ₹ 1.1 crore Aswin Hebbar - ₹ 20 lakh

Remaining purse: ₹19.45 crore

