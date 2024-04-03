DC vs KKR, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Game 16 of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3. Delhi began their IPL 2024 campaign with two defeats before getting the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs in their previous match. Kolkata registered their second consecutive win in IPL 2024 by beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets.

Delhi Capitals batted first in the game against Chennai Super Kings and put up 191-5 on the board. Prithvi Shaw (43 off 27), David Warner (52 off 35) and skipper Rishabh Pant (51 off 32) all made crucial contributions. With the ball, Khaleel Ahmed claimed 2-21 and Mukesh Kumar 3-21 as Chennai were restricted to 171-6.

Kolkata came up with a comprehensive performance against Bengaluru in their last match. Bowling first, KKR held RCB to 182-6 even as Virat Kohli smashed 83* off 59. In the chase, Kolkata got home in 16.5 overs as Sunil Narine hammered 47 off 22 and Venkatesh Iyer 50 off 30.

Today's DC vs KKR toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“When I looked at the wicket, it seemed like a belter. There is a drastic change on the wicket from the previous game, so we have decided to bat.”

Angkrish Raghuvashi comes into the playing XI for Kolkata. For Delhi, Sumit Kumar replaces an injured Mukesh Kumar.

DC vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Rasikh Salam Dar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today's DC vs KKR pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the surface looks very well prepared. He adds that it’s very hard and there’s not too much by way of live grass. The former pacer states that because the pitch is hard, he is unsure of how much the spinners will get out of it in terms of deviation. Bishop further reckons that the faster bowlers will have to work pretty hard on the even surface, where lot of sixes could be hit.

Today's DC vs KKR match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

DC vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt