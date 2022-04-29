DC vs KKR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in the 41st match of IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 28. Courtesy of the win, they jumped to sixth position in the IPL points table 2022.

Earlier, skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. The Knight Riders got off to a poor start as both their openers, Venkatesh Iyer (6) and Aaron Finch (3), departed quickly without substantial contributions.

KKR's innings then sank further after Kuldeep Yadav's double strike. The chinaman spinner sent Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine packing to the pavilion. Amidst all this, Shreyas Iyer (42) held one end and tried to play the anchor role.

He put on a 48-run partnership with Nitish Rana (57) to bring his side back into the match after losing four wickets cheaply. After his dismissal, Rana and Rinku Singh (23) churned out some crucial runs in the death overs to take KKR to a respectable 146/9 after 20 overs.

Pant made some baffling choices in the first innings. He did not finish the four-over quota of Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) and Chetan Sakariya (1/17), who were brilliant with the ball in the match.

In the chase, Umesh Yadav (3/24) dismissed Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck off the first ball to give the Delhi Capitals an early jolt. David Warner (42) then steadied the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking by hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

Just when it seemed like the Capitals were steamrolling towards the target, the Knight Riders picked up a couple of wickets. They reduced their opponents to 87/5 after 12 overs. However, Rovman Powell (33*), in the company of Shardul Thakur, ensured Delhi reached home safely without any further hiccups.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer shed some light on the factors that led to their defeat and said:

"We started off really slow. We lost a couple of wickets up ahead. The wicket was holding a bit in the start. I feel our total was a little low on this pitch. There are no excuses for it. We need to go back and assess what we do. It's been really difficult because we have not been able to set the right opening pair. When you are playing this league, you need to have the right combination."

Also read: IPL teams owners list

DC vs KKR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed the same through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Eoin Morgan : Benches Kuldeep all season



Kuldeep : takes revenge agaisnt Shreyas Iyer lead team



Shreyas Iyer : Eoin Morgan : Benches Kuldeep all seasonKuldeep : takes revenge agaisnt Shreyas Iyer lead teamShreyas Iyer : https://t.co/qP49lpZgGJ

마륵 타망😷😷 @_Marktamang #DCvKKR

Venkatesh Iyer for KKR in this season :- Venkatesh Iyer for KKR in this season :- #DCvKKRVenkatesh Iyer for KKR in this season :- https://t.co/t6jeEP3bXm

RK @RKkundrra



Khatam Tata Bye Bye Gaya Goodbye

#DCvsKKR | #Csk | #KKR | #MI Csk, Mi and KKR running away from IPL Playoffs be like :Khatam Tata Bye Bye Gaya Goodbye Csk, Mi and KKR running away from IPL Playoffs be like : Khatam Tata Bye Bye Gaya Goodbye#DCvsKKR | #Csk | #KKR | #MI https://t.co/tW6JkdfLlO

Edited by Aditya Singh